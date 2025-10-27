 Fake Message Alert During Chhath Puja, Government Denies Free Mobile Recharge Offer Circulating On Social Media
Fake Message Alert During Chhath Puja, Government Denies Free Mobile Recharge Offer Circulating On Social Media

A viral social media message claiming the government is offering three months of free mobile recharge for Chhath Puja has been debunked by PIB as fake and potentially dangerous.

New Delhi: During the Chhath Puja and festive season, a fake message has gone viral on WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, and X, claiming that the Indian government is giving three months of free mobile recharge to all users. The message directs users to click a link, enter their mobile numbers, verify with an OTP, and receive the free recharge.

However, this claim is completely false. The Press Information Bureau (PIB), through its Fact Check account, has officially labelled the message as #Fake, urging citizens to stay alert against such online frauds.

PIB Fact Check Clarifies the Truth

The PIB’s official post read:

“⚠️ Beware of online fraud! A viral WhatsApp message claims that the Government of India is providing three months of free mobile recharge for Chhath Puja. This claim is false.”

The government’s fact-checking body added that this case falls under the ‘Fraudulent Websites / Fact Checks’ category. PIB also reminded citizens that any government announcement or offer should always be verified through official portals or verified social media accounts.

Why the Message Is Dangerous

Experts warn that such messages are often part of phishing scams designed to steal personal data such as phone numbers, OTPs, and banking credentials. Clicking the malicious links can install malware or spyware on a user’s device, allowing hackers to gain access to sensitive information.

Users are advised not to share or forward such messages, avoid clicking unknown links, and never provide OTPs or financial details online. Those who may have clicked the link should immediately contact their bank or mobile operator, monitor their accounts for suspicious activity, and report any fraudulent transactions.

In the digital age, one careless click can lead to cyber fraud, making awareness and caution the best defense.

