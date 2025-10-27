 Aadhaar Card Rules Change From November 1, Major Updates You Must Complete Or Face Deactivation
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechAadhaar Card Rules Change From November 1, Major Updates You Must Complete Or Face Deactivation

Aadhaar Card Rules Change From November 1, Major Updates You Must Complete Or Face Deactivation

From November 1, new Aadhaar rules will allow online updates for personal details, revise fees, and make Aadhaar-PAN linking mandatory before December 31, 2025, to avoid PAN deactivation.

G R MukeshUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 02:05 PM IST
article-image
New Aadhaar Rules Effective from November 1. |

New Delhi: Starting November 1, several important changes will take effect for Aadhaar cardholders across India. Under the new system introduced by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), individuals will be able to update key personal information—such as their name, address, date of birth, and mobile number—online from the comfort of their homes.

This means users will no longer need to visit Aadhaar enrollment centers for most demographic updates. The revised process aims to make Aadhaar services faster, simpler, and more secure.

Read Also
New Aadhaar Rules Announced, Check Updated Document List For Enrolment & Changes
article-image

Automatic Verification Through Government Databases

UIDAI’s new mechanism will automatically verify user information using official government databases such as PAN, passport, driving licence, ration card, and birth certificate. This interlinked verification system will significantly reduce human intervention, minimise errors, and strengthen data accuracy.

FPJ Shorts
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Lays Foundation Stone Of New Maharashtra BJP Office In Mumbai | Video
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Lays Foundation Stone Of New Maharashtra BJP Office In Mumbai | Video
Connected Automotive Technologies Player HARMAN Will Invest ₹345 Crore To Expand Electronics Manufacturing Facility In Pune
Connected Automotive Technologies Player HARMAN Will Invest ₹345 Crore To Expand Electronics Manufacturing Facility In Pune
Lilavatibai Podar High School Concludes Two-Day Inter-School Festival ‘Zenith 2025’
Lilavatibai Podar High School Concludes Two-Day Inter-School Festival ‘Zenith 2025’
Chandrakant Patil Conveyed Amit Shah’s Message To Murlidhar Mohol To Cancel Pune Jain Land Deal, Claims Ravindra Dhangekar
Chandrakant Patil Conveyed Amit Shah’s Message To Murlidhar Mohol To Cancel Pune Jain Land Deal, Claims Ravindra Dhangekar

Additionally, the update fee structure at enrollment centers has been revised, and users can choose between online and offline options based on their convenience.

Read Also
Big Change In Aadhaar Update Fees, Home Service Now ₹700, Name–Photo Change Also Costlier
article-image

Aadhaar–PAN Linking Made Mandatory

As part of the new rules, the government has made it mandatory to link Aadhaar with PAN by December 31, 2025. Failing to do so will render the PAN inactive from January 1, 2026.

For new PAN applicants, Aadhaar authentication will now be compulsory. The KYC (Know Your Customer) process has also been simplified — banks and financial institutions can verify identities using Aadhaar OTP, video KYC, or face-to-face verification, making the procedure faster, paperless, and more secure.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh News: UIDAI Launches Statewide Biometric Update Drive For Children’s Aadhaar Cards
article-image

Revised Aadhaar Update Fee Structure

- Demographic updates (name, address, DOB, mobile, email): Rs 75

- Biometric updates (fingerprint, iris scan, photo): Rs 125

- Mandatory biometric updates for children (ages 5–7 and 15–17): Free

- Document update: Rs 75 at centers, free online until June 14

- Aadhaar print: Rs 40

- Home enrollment service: Rs 700 for the first person, Rs 350 for each additional member at the same address

These changes are expected to streamline Aadhaar services for millions of users, improving accessibility and ensuring data reliability.

Disclaimer: This article is published in the public interest for informational purposes only. The Free Press Journal advises readers to verify official UIDAI notifications before making any Aadhaar-related changes or payments.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fake Message Alert During Chhath Puja, Government Denies Free Mobile Recharge Offer Circulating On...

Fake Message Alert During Chhath Puja, Government Denies Free Mobile Recharge Offer Circulating On...

Aadhaar Card Rules Change From November 1, Major Updates You Must Complete Or Face Deactivation

Aadhaar Card Rules Change From November 1, Major Updates You Must Complete Or Face Deactivation

UPI Platform Processes 754 Million Payments Worth ₹1.02 Lakh Crore, Marking Highest Single-Day...

UPI Platform Processes 754 Million Payments Worth ₹1.02 Lakh Crore, Marking Highest Single-Day...

Google's Willow Chip Achieves First-Ever Verifiable Quantum Advantage

Google's Willow Chip Achieves First-Ever Verifiable Quantum Advantage

Apple Records Highest-Ever Quarterly Shipments To India, Sending 4.9 Million Smartphones

Apple Records Highest-Ever Quarterly Shipments To India, Sending 4.9 Million Smartphones