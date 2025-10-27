Aadhaar Card Rules Change From November 1, Major Updates You Must Complete Or Face Deactivation

New Aadhaar Rules Effective from November 1. |

New Delhi: Starting November 1, several important changes will take effect for Aadhaar cardholders across India. Under the new system introduced by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), individuals will be able to update key personal information—such as their name, address, date of birth, and mobile number—online from the comfort of their homes.

This means users will no longer need to visit Aadhaar enrollment centers for most demographic updates. The revised process aims to make Aadhaar services faster, simpler, and more secure.

Automatic Verification Through Government Databases

UIDAI’s new mechanism will automatically verify user information using official government databases such as PAN, passport, driving licence, ration card, and birth certificate. This interlinked verification system will significantly reduce human intervention, minimise errors, and strengthen data accuracy.

Additionally, the update fee structure at enrollment centers has been revised, and users can choose between online and offline options based on their convenience.

Aadhaar–PAN Linking Made Mandatory

As part of the new rules, the government has made it mandatory to link Aadhaar with PAN by December 31, 2025. Failing to do so will render the PAN inactive from January 1, 2026.

For new PAN applicants, Aadhaar authentication will now be compulsory. The KYC (Know Your Customer) process has also been simplified — banks and financial institutions can verify identities using Aadhaar OTP, video KYC, or face-to-face verification, making the procedure faster, paperless, and more secure.

Revised Aadhaar Update Fee Structure

- Demographic updates (name, address, DOB, mobile, email): Rs 75

- Biometric updates (fingerprint, iris scan, photo): Rs 125

- Mandatory biometric updates for children (ages 5–7 and 15–17): Free

- Document update: Rs 75 at centers, free online until June 14

- Aadhaar print: Rs 40

- Home enrollment service: Rs 700 for the first person, Rs 350 for each additional member at the same address

These changes are expected to streamline Aadhaar services for millions of users, improving accessibility and ensuring data reliability.

Disclaimer: This article is published in the public interest for informational purposes only. The Free Press Journal advises readers to verify official UIDAI notifications before making any Aadhaar-related changes or payments.