Apple Records Highest-Ever Quarterly Shipments To India, Sending 4.9 Million Smartphones

New Delhi: Riding high on the success of its new iPhone 17 series and festive season demand, Apple Inc recorded its highest-ever quarterly shipments to India, sending 4.9 million smartphones to the country during the July–September quarter of 2025 (Q3 CY25). According to research firm Omdia, this marks a 47 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth and represents Apple’s strongest performance in the Indian market to date.

What’s more, India accounted for 9 per cent of Apple’s total global iPhone shipments in the quarter -- the highest share ever for the country -- underscoring India’s growing importance in the company’s global strategy. The launch of the iPhone 17 series on September 9 played a key role in driving record sales. The new lineup features major camera upgrades, including a 48MP Fusion Main camera and a 48MP Fusion Ultra-Wide lens, alongside a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion.

The device also comes with the new A19 chip for enhanced performance and Ceramic Shield 2 technology, offering three times better scratch resistance and reduced glare. Apple is expected to post its highest-ever festive quarter in India this year, with analysts forecasting a 28 per cent increase in sales compared to last year, driven by the early popularity of the iPhone 17 series.

This milestone comes on the heels of another major achievement for the Cupertino-based company -- record iPhone exports from India. In the April–September period of the current financial year, Apple shipped iPhones worth about $10 billion (over Rs 88,500 crore), marking a 75 per cent growth compared to the same period last year, according to industry estimates.

The success reflects the strong push of the government’s ‘Make in India’ and production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, which have encouraged Apple to expand its manufacturing base in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. A majority of the iPhones produced in India this year -- nearly 78 per cent -- were exported to the US, up from 53 per cent a year earlier.

