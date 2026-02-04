 Budget 2026: Apple Gets Regulatory Relief, Can Now Fund iPhone Machinery in India
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechBudget 2026: Apple Gets Regulatory Relief, Can Now Fund iPhone Machinery in India

Budget 2026: Apple Gets Regulatory Relief, Can Now Fund iPhone Machinery in India

The Union Budget 2026–27 has eased tax rules, allowing Apple to supply or finance manufacturing equipment in India without triggering extra tax liabilities. The move removes a key bottleneck that forced contract manufacturers to bear machinery costs. The five-year exemption is expected to lower costs, speed up capacity expansion and boost iPhone production locally.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 11:17 AM IST
article-image

Apple has received significant regulatory relief from the Indian government, removing a longstanding tax-related bottleneck that had hindered the expansion of iPhone manufacturing in the country. The change, announced as part of the 2026-27 Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, revises income tax rules to allow foreign companies, such as Apple, to supply or finance high-end manufacturing equipment to local contract manufacturers without triggering additional tax liabilities.

Previous law exposed Apple to heavy Indian taxes

Previously, providing specialised machinery for iPhone production risked creating a 'business connection' under Indian tax law, potentially exposing Apple to taxes on local profits even though assembly is handled by third-party partners such as Foxconn and Tata. This uncertainty forced contract manufacturers to bear the substantial cost of equipment themselves, slowing the scaling of production capacity and placing India at a disadvantage compared with other manufacturing hubs.

Revenue Secretary Arvind Shrivastava confirmed the adjustment, stating,“If you bring your machine, and that machine is used by a local manufacturer to produce something, we will exempt you for 5 years. We are giving them certainty.”

FPJ Shorts
Assam: 2 People Killed, Several Injured As Truck Rams Parked Wedding Bus On National Highway In Goalpara
Assam: 2 People Killed, Several Injured As Truck Rams Parked Wedding Bus On National Highway In Goalpara
Budget 2026-27 Focuses On Durable Growth, Not Short-Term Gains: PL Wealth Report
Budget 2026-27 Focuses On Durable Growth, Not Short-Term Gains: PL Wealth Report
'When Politics Enters Sport...': Lalit Modi Reflects His Thoughts On IND vs PAK ICC T20 World Cup Boycott Row
'When Politics Enters Sport...': Lalit Modi Reflects His Thoughts On IND vs PAK ICC T20 World Cup Boycott Row
CUET UG 2026: Registration Closes Today At 11:50 PM; Last Chance To Apply Now At cuet.nta.nic.in
CUET UG 2026: Registration Closes Today At 11:50 PM; Last Chance To Apply Now At cuet.nta.nic.in

The exemption applies for up to five years (through the 2030-31 tax year) and covers operations in customs-bonded areas, which are treated as outside India's domestic customs territory to promote exports. The measure aims to boost electronics manufacturing by reducing financial risks and encouraging direct investment in advanced production tools.

Apple now able to fund machinery more freely in India

The relief is expected to enable Apple to fund machinery more freely, lower overall costs for its partners, accelerate capacity growth, and support the company's broader strategy to diversify supply chains away from China. Apple has steadily increased iPhone assembly in India in recent years, with production volumes rising and newer models now being manufactured locally. The change provides greater regulatory certainty for further expansion.

This development comes amid Apple's ongoing efforts to ramp up Indian output, including ambitious targets to shift a substantial portion of global iPhone production, particularly for the US market, to Indian facilities in the coming years.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Budget 2026: Apple Gets Regulatory Relief, Can Now Fund iPhone Machinery in India
Budget 2026: Apple Gets Regulatory Relief, Can Now Fund iPhone Machinery in India
NASA Postpones Artemis II Moon Mission To March Over Hydrogen Leak During Fuelling Test
NASA Postpones Artemis II Moon Mission To March Over Hydrogen Leak During Fuelling Test
Elon Musk's Net Worth Surges Past $800 Billion To $852 Billion After SpaceX Acquires xAI
Elon Musk's Net Worth Surges Past $800 Billion To $852 Billion After SpaceX Acquires xAI
Oakley Meta Vanguard AI Smart Glasses For Athletes & Fitness Lovers Launched In India, Priced At...
Oakley Meta Vanguard AI Smart Glasses For Athletes & Fitness Lovers Launched In India, Priced At...
Airtel Discontinues Free Perplexity Pro Offer Worth Rs 17,000, Replaces It With New AI Subscription
Airtel Discontinues Free Perplexity Pro Offer Worth Rs 17,000, Replaces It With New AI Subscription