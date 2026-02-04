 'Wipro Walk-In Drive Is A Circus': Job Seeker Shares Harrowing Experience Amid India's Tough IT Hiring Landscape
A job seeker in Hyderabad described a Wipro walk-in recruitment drive as a “circus,” citing long queues, rushed assessments, and lack of basic facilities. A viral video shared on X showed hundreds waiting outside Wipro’s campus under the sun. The post reflects growing frustration over mass hiring drives in India’s IT sector.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 01:00 PM IST
article-image
'Wipro Walk-In Drive Is A Circus': Job Seeker Shares Harrowing Experience Amid India's Tough IT Hiring Landscape | X/ @WokePandemic

#In a testament to the current job market's challenges, a job seeker in Hyderbad has shared his grueling experience at a recent Wipro walk-in recruitment drive in Hyderabad. The user says that the 'walk-in drive is a circus', where hundreds of applicants endured long queues under the sun, only to face rushed evaluations that prioritise appearances over skills.

Wipro walk-in drives are said to be chaotic

X user WokePandemic shared video footage of his experience at the Wipro walk-in drive. The footage attached to the post shows a massive crowd snaking along the pathway outside Wipro's Hyderabad campus, with job seekers, many appearing to be fresh graduates clad in formal attire and carrying resumes, standing in line for hours.

Overlaid text reads "Current job market reality," emphasising the event's location at Wipro's Hyderabad facility. The scene captures the frustration of participants, some shielding themselves from the heat, highlighting what the poster describes as a lack of basic facilities like seating or shade.

Job seeker claims he waited more than an hour for a group discussion

"Walk-in interviews are circus. Mass walk ins don’t respect your time, effort, or potential Its a circus because both sides end up performing rather than authentically evaluating fit candidates," he said.

"Companies rush through superficial assessments while candidates compete on first impressions rather than actual capabilities. Candidates waste entire days, companies fail to find quality talent, everyone leaves frustrated. And the way companies conduct these interviews, without even proving basic facilities, candidates are made to stand in queues for hours is a painful experience. Use walk-ins only for practice/information/networking, not as your main job strategy," the job seeker muses on.

Mass recruitment drives gaining popularity in IT sector

This sentiment echoes broader complaints in India's IT sector, where mass recruitment drives have become a common but contentious method for filling entry-level positions amid high unemployment rates. Job seekers frequently report similar ordeals - traveling long distances, waiting in inclement weather, and facing ghosting or lowball offers after exhaustive processes. One user shared an experience of attending an interview only to learn the vacancy was already filled, while another described being pitched a paid training course instead of a genuine opportunity.

Wipro, one of India's largest IT services companies, regularly hosts such walk-in drives to recruit freshers for roles like production agents, content moderators, and service desk analysts. Recent announcements indicate events held between January and February 2026 at their Gachibowli and Nanakramguda campuses in Hyderabad, targeting graduates with little to no experience and offering salaries in the range of Rs. 2.5-3.5 lakh per annum.

These drives are part of Wipro's broader early career programs, including the Work Integrated Learning Program (WILP), aimed at nurturing young talent in a competitive environment.

