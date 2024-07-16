JSW MG Motor’s ZS EV Surges with 95% Quarterly Growth in Q2 2024

MG ZS EV |

JSW MG Motor India has reached a big milestone with its ZS EV electric vehicle. In June 2024, they saw a huge jump in sales compared to earlier in the year, with sales increasing by 95% in the second quarter.

JSW MG Motor India has demonstrated robust growth in its New Energy Vehicle segment, recording 21% increase in sales in June 2024 compared to the previous year. This growth underscores the company’s focus on electric vehicles, with a substantial 39% quarter-on-quarter rise in NEV sales in Q2 2024.

Read Also MG Cloud EV Spotted in Test Drive, Anticipation Builds for Launch

"Our efforts to broaden our range of electric vehicles are paying off, as shown by the impressive sales performance of MG EVs," stated Satinder Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer of JSW MG Motor India. "The substantial portion of NEVs in our total sales underscores our commitment to sustainable mobility. We continue to focus on promoting the shift to electric vehicles in India and offering our customers innovative, eco-friendly transportation solutions," he emphasized.

In addition to achieving impressive sales, JSW MG Motor India has actively fortified its leadership in India's NEV sector and played a pivotal role in enhancing the country's EV infrastructure. Through innovative initiatives like 6-way charging and strategic partnerships, JSW MG India has established over 15,000 charging touchpoints across the nation, encompassing both public and residential chargers.

MG Comet EV |

In March, MG Motor India expanded its lineup with the introduction of the 'Excite Pro' variant for the well-received MG ZS EV. Priced competitively at Rs. 19.98 lakh (ex-showroom), this new model features a dual-pane panoramic sky roof, enhancing its appeal.

Simultaneously, MG Motor India also launched the MG Comet EV, equipped with fast charging technology. The MG Comet EV is now available in two new variants, Excite and Exclusive, catering to different preferences. Prices for the MG Comet smart EV range start at Rs. 6.98 lakh and extend up to Rs. 9.14 lakh, offering customers versatile options in the electric vehicle segment.