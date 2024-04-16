Mahindra Introduces Bolero Neo+ in India, Starting at Rs 11.39 Lakh

Mahindra Bolero Neo+ |

Mahindra & Mahindra has launched the Bolero Neo+ in India, a spacious SUV capable of seating nine people. It comes in two variants: the P4 and the top-tier P10, priced at Rs 11.39 lakh and Rs 12.49 lakh, respectively (all price ex-showroom).

In India, there is no direct competition for the Bolero Neo+, but it serves as a budget-friendly alternative to models like the Mahindra Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N. The SUV offers three exterior paint options: Majestic Silver, Diamond White, and Napoli Black.

Safety features include automatic door locks, an engine immobilizer, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX mounts for child seats. Mahindra Bolero Neo+ is a larger version of the standard Bolero Neo, boasting three rows of seats to accommodate nine passengers comfortably.

The Mahindra Bolero Neo+ looks a lot like the regular Bolero Neo, but with some small design changes. These include a new front bumper with fog lights, a bull bar design, and 16-inch alloy wheels. This SUV is 4400mm long, 405mm longer than the Bolero Neo, but it has the same wheelbase. At the rear, the Bolero Neo+ has the same X-shaped spare wheel cover as the Bolero Neo, but it’s slightly different, with a rounder shape and a tweaked rear bumper.

Inside the Bolero Neo+, the standout feature is its three-row seating arrangement, organized in a 2-3-4 layout. The last row includes two side-facing seats. As for features, the Bolero Neo+ is equipped with 9-inch touchscreen providing Bluetooth, Aux, and USB connectivity. However, it doesn’t support Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. Other amenities include manual air conditioning, power windows for the front and rear, a 6-speaker sound system, armrest for the front seats.

The Bolero Neo+ runs on the highly praised 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine from the Scorpio series, tweaked to deliver 118bhp and 280Nm of torque. It comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox that sends power to the rear wheels. In comparison, the regular Bolero Neo has a smaller 1.5-liter diesel engine with 98.6bhp.