Mahindra XUV 3XO Interior Teaser Released Ahead of April 29 Launch

Mahindra XUV 3XO - Teaser Image |

Mahindra is gearing up to unveil the facelifted XUV300, now dubbed the XUV 3XO, on April 29. In a recent teaser, the company offered a sneak peek into the vehicle’s interior, alongside some exterior styling hints.

The latest teaser for the Mahindra 3XO gives us a glimpse of its interior, which seems to take cues from recently launched XUV400 Pro EV. The centre console is set to showcase a larger freestanding infotainment system paired with a digital instrument cluster. Inside, expect a dual-tone black and beige interior akin to its predecessor. Moreover, features like a panoramic sunroof and ventilated seats, hinted previous teasers, are anticipated to add to the vehicle’s allure.

Mahindra XUV 3XO |

Few days ago, a preview of the redesigned SUV has been showcased by the automaker in a video. The Mahindra XUV 3XO has undergone a significant redesign. Notable changes include more angular front end, updated LED daytime running lights with a downward appearance, and modifications to the front bumper and headlamp assembly. The redesigned two-part grille now features a larger central air intake on the bumper.

Mahindra XUV 3XO - Interior |

Moving to the rear, the XUV 3XO reveals a completely revamped tail-gate with a full-width LED bar, smoother design, and sleeker C-shaped tail-lamps. The registration plate is now positioned on the bumper instead of the tailgate. Additionally, it showcases a fresh set of alloy wheels finished in dark chrome, adding to its overall aesthetic appeal.

The teaser suggests that the 3XO will be equipped with ventilated seats. Previous spy shots have unveiled a dual-tone interior featuring a larger touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster. It is anticipated to adopt the same interior design as the recently launched XUV400 Pro. Additionally, the vehicle will come with a single-pane sunroof. Other potential features for the 3XO may include a wireless charger, dual-zone climate controls, and a 360-degree surround-view camera system.

Mahindra XUV 3XO - Interior |

Regarding its powertrain, the Mahindra XUV 3XO is anticipated to continue offering its current lineup of engines. These include a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine generating 108 bhp and 200 Nm of torque, alongside a 1.2-liter turbo GDi petrol engine producing 128 bhp and 230 Nm of torque. Additionally, a 1.5-liter turbocharged diesel engine is expected to be available, delivering 115 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. Transmission options will likely comprise a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed AMT, providing customers with a range of choices to suit their driving preferences.

The Mahindra XUV300, launched back in 2018, has been eagerly awaited for a revamp. This upcoming update is poised to be its first significant overhaul since its debut, aiming to bridge the competitive gap with the rivals like the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and Nissan Magnite.