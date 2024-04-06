Mahindra XUV700 Offers Massive Discounts of Up to Rs 1.50 Lakh

Mahindra XUV700 | Photo credit: Mahindra website

In April 2024, Mahindra dealerships across India are offering big discounts on the MY2023 stocks of the brand’s top SUV, the XUV700. This SUV has been in high demand since its launch, often leading to long waiting periods for customers. Now, buyers can enjoy discounts of up to Rs 1.50 lakh off the original price.

This month, Mahindra’s competitor to the Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass, the XUV700, is available with discounts of up to Rs 1.50 lakh. These offers, however, are applicable only on MY2023 units of the SUV. Interestingly, the discounts are straightforward cash reductions of Rs 1.50 lakh on all variants, with no additional exchange bonuses or corporate offers. Additionally, the AX5 five-seater petrol and diesel variants are eligible for a slightly lower cash discounts of Rs 1.30 lakh.

Mahindra XUV700 |

The Mahindra XUV700 boasts powerful engine options, including a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that delivers 200hp and 380Nm of torque. Additionally, it comes with a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine available in two variants: one producing 155hp and 360Nm of torque in the entry-level models, and another with higher specifications, offering 185hp and 420Nm of torque (450Nm with AT) in the premium variants. Both engines are paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. However, the all-wheel drive option is exclusive to the diesel engine. Prices for the Mahindra XUV700 range from Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 26.99 lakh (ex-showroom India).

Mahindra XUV 3XO - Teaser Image |

In other news, Mahindra is gearing up to introduce the extensively updated XUV300, now called the XUV 3XO, on April 29. A preview of the redesigned SUV has been showcased by the automaker in a video. The Mahindra XUV 3XO is set to take over from the current XUV300, which has remained largely unchanged since its launch in 2018. With a distinctive appearance from the XUV300, the XUV 3XO is anticipated to come equipped with a fresh set of features.