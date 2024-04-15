Anand Mahindra Is A Fan Of MS Dhoni Just Like You; This Post Is The Proof

We all might have watched the stunning match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings this Sunday and screamed out loud when Mahindra Singh Dhoni stepped out of the dressing room to enter the ground. With high spirits, he was seen living up to the cheer and expectations as he hit a hattrick of six runs, leaving several fans impressed. One such fan of the much-loved cricketer seems to be industrialist Anand Mahindra who expressed his excitement to see MS Dhoni on the pitch.

Show me one sportsperson who thrives more than this man—on unrealistic expectations & pressure…



It only seems to add fuel to his fire



Today, I’m simply grateful that my name is Mahi-ndra….



🙂 https://t.co/u9Hk6H6xiy — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 14, 2024

In a post shared on X, Anand Mahindra hinted to people about his interest in sports and admiration for Captain Cool. He praised the cricketer for his captivating performance which has no less than set a legacy. "Show me one sportsperson who thrives more than this man—on unrealistic expectations & pressure… It only seems to add fuel to his fire," he wrote.

That wasn't all. The businessman went further to cheer for MS Dhoni and noted the common factor in their names. He said, "Today, I’m simply grateful that my name is Mahi-ndra…."

The post has now gone viral on the social media platform and attracted 1.1 million views. As it caught the attention of people, they couldn't resist reacting to it.

"We want Mahindra X Mahendra series vehicles," read one of the replies suggesting the automobile brand to launch an edition of vehicles featuring the Mahi duo. Another user pointed out that there lies one more common factor in the two, and said, "You both give Aanand (Joy)."

Meanwhile, Jio Cinema added to the buzz and made their statement: "Mahi who brings "Anand" every time he steps out onto the pitch."