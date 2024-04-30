Most Anticipated Features of the 5-Door Mahindra Thar SUV!

Mahindra Thar SUV | Twitter

The eagerly awaited 5-door Mahindra Thar SUV is making its worldwide debut on August 15, 2024. After extensive testing, we’ve gained valuables insights into its design and features. This new model will have distinct design touches to set it apart from its 3-door sibling. It’s also getting more practical with an extended length of 300mm, offering extra cabin room and bigger boot.

The 5-door Mahindra Thar is gearing up to offer even more than its 3-door counterpart. One notable upgrade is the redesigned dashboard, now featuring a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. This advanced system is likely to support the latest Adrenox software and provide over-the-air (OTA) updates. Additionally, higher-end models will boast an exclusive 10.25-inch digital driver display, while lower trims may sport a larger central multi-information display (MID).

Mahindra's Thar, a car with a very loyal fanbase. |

The upcoming 5-door Mahindra Thar is bringing in some exciting new features, especially in the higher trim levels. These include a dashcam with front and rear monitoring functions, individual armrests for the driver and front passenger, and rear air conditioning vents for added comfort. Additionally, expect higher trim levels to offer a powered sunroof and leatherette upholstery.

Mahindra Thar | Image: Mahindra (Representative)

In the 7-seater version, you’ll find two individuals seats for rear passengers and a bench seat in the middle row. Recent sightings of test mules suggest advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), with a camera spotted behind the IRVM. Safety features are likely to include six airbags and an advanced safety kit.

Engine choices will remain unchanged from the 3-door version, with options including the 2.0-litre turbo petrol and 2.2-litre diesel motors, available with both manual and automatic transmission.

Mahindra Thar |

Recently, Mahindra & Mahindra quietly updates the color options for the most popular Thar and Scorpio SUVs, bringing in a fresh touch of style. Introducing the brand new ‘Stealth Black’ color option to their line up, gracefully succeeding the familiar ‘Napoli Black’ shade in the exterior palette.

The Mahindra Thar offers a choice of five colors: Deep Grey, Red Rage Everest White, Stealth Black, and Desert Fury. Likewise, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic comes in four exterior colors: Molten Red Rage, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, and Stealth Black.

The upcoming 5-door Thar is getting ready to compete directly with the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, sharing the market stage with its three-door counterpart.