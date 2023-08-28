Closing Bell: Sensex Rises 110.09 Points To End The Day At 64,996.60, Nifty At 19,300.50 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 110.09 points or 0.17 percent to end the day at 64,996.60. The NSE Nifty went up by 34.70 points or 0.18 percent to end at the day at 19,300.50.

Nifty Bank gained 263.20 points or 0.60 percent at 44,494.65.

From the Sensex pack, Power Grid Corp, Larsen, M&M, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Bank were among the top gainers. Reliance, Nestle, Titan company, HCL Tech, ITC were among the laggards.

From the Nifty 50 pack, Power Grid Corp, Larsen, M&M, Cipla, BPCL were among the major gainers and Reliance, Adani Enterprises, Hindalco, Nestle, Titan Company were among the losers.

