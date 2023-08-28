 Closing Bell: Sensex Rises 110.09 Points To End The Day At 64,996.60, Nifty At 19,300.50
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 28, 2023, 03:36 PM IST
Closing Bell: Sensex Rises 110.09 Points To End The Day At 64,996.60, Nifty At 19,300.50 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 110.09 points or 0.17 percent to end the day at 64,996.60. The NSE Nifty went up by 34.70 points or 0.18 percent to end at the day at 19,300.50.

Nifty Bank gained 263.20 points or 0.60 percent at 44,494.65.

From the Nifty 50 pack, Power Grid Corp, Larsen, M&M, Cipla, BPCL were among the major gainers and Reliance, Adani Enterprises, Hindalco, Nestle, Titan Company were among the losers.

article-image

