Weekly Market Review & Top Stocks In Focus For The Week Ended 29th Aug’25

After gaining for two consecutive weeks, Dalal Street ended in red for the week with the nifty and the sensex declining about two percentage points each. The Indian Markets witnessed decent moves post Prime Minister Narendra Modiji’s Independence Day speech. In fact we have seen markets bouncing from the lows of 24350 to about 25150 levels and thereafter with 50% tariffs kicking in, the markets have come down quickly and have closed below 14th August 2025 levels indicating that all the gains post-Independence Day have vanished.

If we widen the data and see the performance of the last one year, the Nifty has generated zero returns. Last August of 2024 the markets were at 25,000 levels and this August as well we were at similar levels. During this period, the market was very volatile starting with FIIs selling on concerns of rich valuations, then came economy and consumption related problems, followed by geopolitical tensions to now President Trump announcing tariffs.

If we look the events that have developed so far, our markets have handled most complex issues and tried to come out of those and in this one common pattern that was visible in every cycle was the inflows from the domestic institutions that have actually supported the Indian Markets with roughly inflow of Rs 27,000 crore coming every month and this has prevented markets to fall further.

The Indian Markets has handled the situation pretty well and as we say that markets discount things well in advance and what has happened with respect to Trump tariffs i.e. 25% and then additional 25%, most of the negatives news we believe is already priced in and the policy outcomes like the one GST reforms should actually support the market upwards.

If we look at global markets performance, over there as well despite tariff announcement, the world market continues to trade at higher levels and it is only the Indian Market that is now underperforming. Historical data suggest that our markets have more or less moved parallel with global markets and hence we believe that Indian Markets should also follow the suit as the risk-reward looks favourable from medium to longer-term horizon. With this let us begin our weekly market review.

How Did the Markets Fare Last Week?

On a weekly basis ended on Friday, the Indian benchmark indices ended in green. Sensex and Nifty were down 1.80% each while Midcaps were down 2.7% during the week.

What Might Keep the Markets Busy Into the Next Week?

The coming week will be very busy in terms of data releases. On the domestic front, we have the Auto sales number for the month of August 2025, monthly GST collections data that will gives us the view of overall economic condition, GDP print for Q1FY26 and this is will also be important after President Trump implements 50% tariff on India with effect from 27th August 2025. Apart from this, other data releases like HSBC Manufacturing/Services & Composite PMI will also be monitored.

On the global front, we have Fed Official speeches, Initial Jobless Claims, ISM Manufacturing/Services PMI, S&P Global Composite & Services PMI.

Lastly, all eyes will be on the development talks with respect to India and US trade talks as White House’s Navarro said India could receive 25% tariff reduction if it ceases purchasing Russian oil. Also foreign institutions investors (FIIs) selling will also be observed as they have been selling in the Indian markets.

Crude and FII Flows

Brent Crude Oil Prices fell to below $68/bbl as traders looked past US efforts to force India to quit buying Russian crude, and broader markets carried a risk-off tone. On the other hand, FIIs continue to remain Net Sellers for the week.

Sector in Focus

Auto, Consumption and IT remained in focus during the week.

Stocks That Remained in Focus During The Week

CG Power:

CG Semi Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of CG Power under the Murugappa Group, has launched its first Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Sanand, Gujarat. As one of India’s first full-service OSAT providers, CG Semi offers both traditional and advanced packaging solutions, boosting India’s semiconductor capabilities. Supported by government and in partnership with Renesas and Stars Microelectronics, CG Semi is investing over Rs 7,600 crore over five years to develop two advanced facilities in Sanand.

Aayush Wellness:

The company has formed two wholly owned subsidiaries in the name and style as “Aayush Labs Pvt Ltd” and “Aayush Ventures Pvt Ltd” catering to Diagnostic and medical activities. The proposed wholly owned subsidiaries will play a pivotal role in driving the holding company's business expansion. The object clause provides a board framework for the wholly owned subsidiaries to engage in various diagnostics aggregators and related activities, while allowing for flexibility to explore new opportunities and initiatives.

GE Power:

GE Power India sought injunction against Jaiprakash Power Ventures over Invocation of bank guarantees worth Rs 77.5 crore. Delhi High Court initially granted injunctions in August 2025. The court later allowed GE Power to deposit equivalent funds with Jaiprakash Power Ventures. GE Power is further evaluating legal steps after the order

NLC India:

The company has informed exchanges that the first phase of the “300 MW Solar Power Project” with a capacity of 52.83 MW has been successfully commissioned and declared commercially operational at Barsingsar, Distt. Bikaner, Rajasthan. The Commissioning Certificate for the same has been received from Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation Limited on 26th August 2025.

United Breweries:

The company is expanding its manufacturing by adding a new Canning Line at the existing Nizam Brewery in Telangana to produce premium Kingfisher and Heineken® products. Current capacity is 0.5 mhl with over 90% utilization; the new 0.4 mhl capacity will be added within a year. The Rs 90 crore investment will be funded through internal accruals, driven by market demand.

SBI Card:

SBI Card and Flipkart have launched the co-branded 'Flipkart SBI Credit Card' offering curated cashback rewards. Customers earn 7.5% cashback on Myntra and 5% on Flipkart, Shopsy, and Cleartrip, enhancing shopping value and credit access.

Protean eGov:

Protean eGov Technologies Limited has received a Work Order from Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), New Delhi, Government of India for providing services as “Service Provider for Establishing and Running District Level Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK)” of approx. Rs 1.160 crore (exclusive of taxes). The time period for executing the said orders is 6 years.

Paytm:

Paytm’s board has approved capital infusion of Rs 300 crore into Paytm Money and Rs 155 crore into Paytm Services, along with group restructuring—acquiring Foster Payment Networks and shifting First Games between subsidiaries. Following the new Online Gaming Act 2025, First Games has stopped real-money gaming and will operate only as a social gaming platform.

Infosys:

Infosys announced a strategic collaboration with Mastercard to offer financial institutions enhanced access to Mastercard Move, its portfolio of money movement capabilities. The solution’s seamless integration with Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Infosys, will play a key role in creating an efficient pathway for financial institutions to access Mastercard Move's cross-border capabilities in a fraction of the typical implementation time and without the intensive resourcing traditionally needed for integration projects.

Hexaware Technologies:

Hexaware Technologies announced a strategic partnership with Replit, the leading agentic software creation platform, to revolutionize enterprise software development through secure, governed Vibe Coding. This collaboration merges Hexaware’s digital innovation strengths with Replit’s natural language-powered development platform, enabling business users and engineers alike to rapidly build secure, production grade applications across the enterprise.