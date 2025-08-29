 Bank of Baroda Slashes Interest Rates On Auto Loans For Festive Season Buyers
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBank of Baroda Slashes Interest Rates On Auto Loans For Festive Season Buyers

Bank of Baroda Slashes Interest Rates On Auto Loans For Festive Season Buyers

According to the lender, the new rate, which begins at 8.15 per cent p.a. and is determined by the borrower's credit profile, applies to loans for the purchase of a new automobile.

IANSUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 08:21 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: To commemorate the start of the festive season, the Bank of Baroda has slashed its interest rates on auto loans, the public sector lender said on Thursday. Interest rates on floating auto loans now start at 8.15 per cent per annum (previously 8.40 per cent per annum), effective immediately, the bank stated.

The bank's rate cut comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lowered its policy repo rate by 100 basis points. According to the lender, the new rate, which begins at 8.15 per cent p.a. and is determined by the borrower's credit profile, applies to loans for the purchase of a new automobile. The bank has also lowered interest rates on Baroda Mortgage Loans (Loan Against Property) from 9.85 per cent p.a. to 9.15 per cent p.a., with immediate effect.

Read Also
India Now Has "Unique Opportunity" To Diversify Markets & Usher In Major Domestic Reforms: India-US...
article-image

"The festive season is an auspicious time for new beginnings, with many families looking to fulfil their aspirations of owning a new vehicle. Bank of Baroda is pleased to introduce a special offer on our car loan rates that makes car ownership more accessible and affordable," Bank of Baroda Executive Director Sanjay Mudaliar said.

In addition, our mortgage loan offering is now even more competitive, giving a great opportunity to unlock higher value for property, and customers can raise additional funds with a reduction in interest rates from 55 bps to 300 bps, depending on CIBIL score, he added.

FPJ Shorts
US Open 2025: Coco Gauff Cries Mid-Match After Struggling With Her Serve Against Donna Vekic; Video
US Open 2025: Coco Gauff Cries Mid-Match After Struggling With Her Serve Against Donna Vekic; Video
Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 29th Aug 2025
Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 29th Aug 2025
Ganeshotsav 2025: 59,407 Ganpati Idols Immersed On Day 2 In Mumbai, 288 Ponds Installed Citywide
Ganeshotsav 2025: 59,407 Ganpati Idols Immersed On Day 2 In Mumbai, 288 Ponds Installed Citywide
Uttar Pradesh Tops India In Industrial Growth With Highest Factories, Workforce & GVA Under CM Yogi Adityanath’s Leadership
Uttar Pradesh Tops India In Industrial Growth With Highest Factories, Workforce & GVA Under CM Yogi Adityanath’s Leadership

Applicants can submit an online application for a Bank of Baroda auto loan through the bank's digital lending platform, Baroda Digital Car Loan, or by going to the closest bank branch. Additionally, the bank provides Baroda Car Loans with an alluring fixed rate of interest that starts at 8.65 per cent and is based on the bank's 6-month MCLR.

Banks, e-commerce sites, manufacturers and brands are preparing for the upcoming festive season that would start from the Navratri. As the GST rationalisation is ahead, they are anticipating a significant surge in their business.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bank of Baroda Slashes Interest Rates On Auto Loans For Festive Season Buyers

Bank of Baroda Slashes Interest Rates On Auto Loans For Festive Season Buyers

Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 29th Aug 2025

Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 29th Aug 2025

Diamond Polishers Face 30% Revenue Hit In FY26 As US Tariffs Bite: Crisil Ratings

Diamond Polishers Face 30% Revenue Hit In FY26 As US Tariffs Bite: Crisil Ratings

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Assures Exporters Of Govt Support As US Tariff Hike Hits Indian...

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Assures Exporters Of Govt Support As US Tariff Hike Hits Indian...

Stand United Against US Tariff Bullying; Hope GST Reform Will Revive Small Car Sales: Maruti Suzuki...

Stand United Against US Tariff Bullying; Hope GST Reform Will Revive Small Car Sales: Maruti Suzuki...