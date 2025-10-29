 Inox Clean Energy's Subsidiary Signs Initial Agreement With LONGi Trading To Supply 5 GW Of Solar Modules
Inox Clean Energy's Subsidiary Signs Initial Agreement With LONGi Trading To Supply 5 GW Of Solar Modules

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 12:19 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Inox Clean Energy on Wednesday said its wholly-owned subsidiary Inox Solar has signed an initial agreement with LONGi (HK) Trading to supply up to 5 GW of solar modules over the next three years for the Indian market.Inox Solar Ltd has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with LONGi (HK) Trading to this effect, the company said in a statement.

"Aligning with a global leader like LONGi allows us to accelerate our journey toward manufacturing excellence. This partnership will help ensure that the Indian market continues to have access to advanced and competitive solar technologies," Kailash Tarachandani, Group CEO Renewables, INOXGFL Group said.

article-image

As part of the partnership, Inox Solar will work closely with LONGi to align with internationally benchmarked manufacturing and quality standards.The collaboration is expected to help reduce the time lag in adopting new solar innovations in India, supporting the broader goal of enhancing the technological capabilities of domestic manufacturers.

"LONGi is dedicated to working with multiple partners across India to drive clean energy adoption. Through knowledge sharing and technical cooperation, we aim to support the growth of high-quality solar manufacturing in the region, in line with India's renewable energy goals," Frank Zhao, President of LONGi APAC, said.

Inox Solar Ltd has already commenced production at its solar module manufacturing facility in Bavla, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, with an initial capacity of 1.2 GW. The facility is set to scale up further to 3 GW of module manufacturing capacity as part of its second-phase expansion in the next few weeks.Inox Solar is also establishing an integrated 5 GW solar cell and module manufacturing facility in Dhenkanal, Odisha. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

