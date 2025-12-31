 Gig Delivery Workers Call Nationwide New Year’s Eve Strike, Swiggy–Zomato Services May See Disruptions
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGig Delivery Workers Call Nationwide New Year’s Eve Strike, Swiggy–Zomato Services May See Disruptions

Gig Delivery Workers Call Nationwide New Year’s Eve Strike, Swiggy–Zomato Services May See Disruptions

Gig and delivery workers plan a nationwide strike on December 31, potentially disrupting New Year’s Eve food, grocery and e-commerce deliveries across India. Workers allege falling earnings, longer hours, unsafe targets and lack of social security, urging platforms to address pay, dignity and job protection concerns.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 12:10 PM IST
article-image
Gig and delivery workers plan a nationwide strike on December 31. |

New Delhi: Last-minute party preparations, food orders and grocery deliveries could be hit across India on New Year’s eve as gig and delivery workers plan a nationwide strike on December 31. With the final day of the year among the busiest for app-based platforms, unions say the protest could disrupt services at a crucial time for companies and consumers alike.

Workers linked to major platforms including Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit, Zepto, Amazon and Flipkart are expected to participate. The strike is likely to affect food delivery, quick commerce and e-commerce operations in several major cities.

Read Also
Pune Diner Spends ₹1.19 lakh On Valentine's Day; Bengaluru, Mumbai Lead With ₹3 Lakh Bills:...
article-image

Peak demand meets rising discontent

New Year’s Eve typically sees a surge in orders for meals, snacks, alcohol mixers, party supplies and groceries. Platforms rely heavily on delivery partners to meet this spike in demand and close the year with strong sales. Unions argue that a slowdown on December 31 could impact retailers and digital platforms that depend on last-mile delivery to fulfil year-end targets.

FPJ Shorts
'2025 Didn't Arrive Gently...': Anaya Bangar Reflects On A Year Of Identity, Courage & Breaking Barriers
'2025 Didn't Arrive Gently...': Anaya Bangar Reflects On A Year Of Identity, Courage & Breaking Barriers
'Stay Strong, Dear Lal': Mammootty Mourns Demise Of Mohanlal's Mother
'Stay Strong, Dear Lal': Mammootty Mourns Demise Of Mohanlal's Mother
XAT 2026 Exam Cities Announced At xatonline.in; Check State-Wise Centers Here
XAT 2026 Exam Cities Announced At xatonline.in; Check State-Wise Centers Here
Distributors Urge SEBI To Halt Loss-Making Quick-Commerce IPOs
Distributors Urge SEBI To Halt Loss-Making Quick-Commerce IPOs

The planned action, they say, is meant to draw attention to long-standing issues faced by gig workers that often go unnoticed during high-demand seasons.

Read Also
Blinkit, Zomato, Amazon Gig Workers To Go On Strike In India On December 31 To Protest Falling...
article-image

Falling earnings and longer hours

According to worker unions, delivery partners are being pushed to work longer hours while their take-home earnings continue to decline. They allege that frequent changes to incentive structures and payment algorithms have reduced per-order income, forcing workers to stay logged in for extended periods just to earn a basic livelihood.

Workers also claim they face unsafe delivery targets, especially during late-night hours and heavy traffic conditions common on New Year’s Eve. Many say the pressure to meet strict timelines increases the risk of accidents and stress.

Read Also
Zepto's Losses Explode 177% To ₹3,367 Crore In FY25 Despite Sales Doubling
article-image

Lack of security and social protection

Beyond pay concerns, unions highlight the absence of job security and social benefits. Most gig workers are classified as independent contractors, which means they have limited access to health insurance, paid leave or accident compensation. Issues of dignity at work, grievance redressal and arbitrary account suspensions have also been raised as key concerns driving the strike.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Distributors Urge SEBI To Halt Loss-Making Quick-Commerce IPOs

Distributors Urge SEBI To Halt Loss-Making Quick-Commerce IPOs

SEBI Mandates NISM Certification For AIF Compliance Officers

SEBI Mandates NISM Certification For AIF Compliance Officers

Gig Delivery Workers Call Nationwide New Year’s Eve Strike, Swiggy–Zomato Services May See...

Gig Delivery Workers Call Nationwide New Year’s Eve Strike, Swiggy–Zomato Services May See...

Axis International Launches $28.9 Billion Arbitration Against Guinea For Unlawful Seizure Of Major...

Axis International Launches $28.9 Billion Arbitration Against Guinea For Unlawful Seizure Of Major...

IndiGo Vows To Fiercely Contest Massive ₹458 Crore GST Penalty Imposed By Authorities

IndiGo Vows To Fiercely Contest Massive ₹458 Crore GST Penalty Imposed By Authorities