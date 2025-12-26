Blinkit, Zomato, Amazon Gig Workers To Go On Strike In India On December 31 To Protest Falling Incomes; Ask For Ban Of 10-Minute Delivery

In order to demand better pay, safety, and social security, gig and platform workers from major food delivery and e-commerce platforms, such as Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit, and Amazon, have declared a nationwide strike for December 31. Delivery disruptions during the hectic New Year's celebrations are anticipated as a result of the worker unions' coordinated action.

The Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT) and regional organisations like the Karnataka App-based Workers Union and the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union have called for the strike.

Shaik Salauddin, Founder President of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union and National General Secretary of IFAT, described to CNBC that the protest is 'a collective call for justice, dignity, and accountability.' He added that the government 'can no longer remain a silent spectator while platform companies profit at the cost of workers’ lives.'

A communique from the Karnataka App-based Workers Union told The Hindu that the strike has been called “to protest the worsening working conditions in the gig and platform economy and the continued denial of fair wages, safety, dignity, and social security to platform-based gig workers”.

Important requests from the employees

A number of demands have been made by the workers, including:

- The immediate removal of "10-minute delivery" models that pose a risk to public safety.

- Pay structures that are fair, transparent, and provide better incentives.

- Reasonable working hours and mandatory rest periods.

- Put an end to arbitrary account blocking without following the proper procedures.

- Better equipment and accident insurance are examples of enhanced safety measures.

- Allocating work consistently and without algorithmic bias.

- More robust app grievance redressal systems.

- Job security and social security benefits, including pensions, health insurance, and accident coverage.

The strike targets major platforms, including Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, Blinkit, Urban Company, Amazon, and Flipkart. Delivery executives from these services are expected to participate, potentially causing delays or shortages in food orders, grocery deliveries, and e-commerce parcels on New Year’s Eve.

With participation anticipated from workers across the country, the strike could significantly affect last-minute celebrations and online shopping during one of the peak periods for these platforms.