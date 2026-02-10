 Yotta Deploys Complete BHASHINI Stack To Enable Sovereign AI Cloud
BHASHINI has been fully migrated to Yotta’s sovereign AI cloud, operating entirely on Indian cloud and GPU infrastructure. The move ensures data stays within India, delivers up to 40% performance gains, 20–30% cost savings and 99.99% uptime, and marks a major step in India’s AI and data sovereignty journey.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 10:58 AM IST
New Delhi: Homegrown Yotta Data Services on Monday announced the successful deployment of BHASHINI’s end-to-end sovereign AI cloud transformation on Yotta’s Government Community Cloud (GCC) and Shakti Cloud.

With this development, BHASHINI now operates entirely on Indian cloud and GPU infrastructure, ensuring that language datasets, models, and citizen interactions remain within India’s jurisdiction.

The deployment demonstrates how national digital public goods can be migrated from hyperscaler environments to indigenous cloud infrastructure while delivering up to 40 per cent performance improvement, 20 to 30 per cent cost savings, and sustained 99.99 per cent uptime.

This was achieved with zero data loss across more than 200 TiB of data and over 3.5 billion files.

This was showcased at ‘The India AI Sovereignty Dialogues’, an official Pre-Summit Event of the AI Impact Summit 2026.

Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, MeitY, and CEO of IndiaAI Mission said the successful migration of Bhashini to indigenous cloud and GPU platforms demonstrates that India can build, scale, and secure its sovereign AI systems for the public good.

“It underscores the IndiaAI Mission’s vision of developing sovereign compute capacity, models and deploying AI applications that are responsive to India’s unique requirements, including the delivery of reliable, real-time, voice-based services at population scale,” said Singh.

According to Amitabh Nag, CEO, Digital India BHASHINI Division, the move to Yotta’s sovereign AI cloud gives BHASHINI greater control, resilience, and scalability as it continues to serve India’s linguistic diversity.

“This transformation strengthens our ability to deliver inclusive, real-time multilingual services and marks a major step forward for Digital Public Infrastructure in AI. It will also serve as a blueprint for future deployments as we transition to a fully sovereign stack,” Nag added.

The migration covered BHASHINI’s complete AI stack, including multilingual datasets, models, APIs, containerised services, orchestration pipelines, databases, and storage.

“Yotta’s successful deployment of BHASHINI on Shakti cloud marks a defining moment for India’s data sovereignty journey. This transition highlights that hyperscale, mission-critical AI platforms can be built and operated entirely on sovereign infrastructure, without compromise,” said Sunil Gupta, Co-Founder, Managing Director and CEO, Yotta Data Services.

