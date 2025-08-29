 Reliance & Walt Disney Merger, JioHotstar, Becomes Second-Largest Streaming Platform, "Created Revolution By Strategically Leveraging Content," Says Akash Ambani
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessReliance & Walt Disney Merger, JioHotstar, Becomes Second-Largest Streaming Platform, "Created Revolution By Strategically Leveraging Content," Says Akash Ambani

Reliance & Walt Disney Merger, JioHotstar, Becomes Second-Largest Streaming Platform, "Created Revolution By Strategically Leveraging Content," Says Akash Ambani

JioStar is well on its path to serve a billion screens across mobile, TV, and connected devices, said Akash M Ambani, while addressing the AGM of RIL. Moreover, JioStar will continue to expand across platforms and geographies.

PTIUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 03:26 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: JioHotstar, the OTT platform owned by the JV created after the merger of the media business of Reliance and the India business of global media giant Walt Disney, has become the second-largest streaming platform.

In addition, with a 34 per cent TV market share - equal to the next three networks combined - JioStar is well on its path to serve a billion screens across mobile, TV, and connected devices, said Akash M Ambani, while addressing the AGM of RIL.

Read Also
Mukesh Ambani Confirms 2026 Launch For Jio IPO, Big Reveal At Reliance’s 48th AGM
article-image

Moreover, JioStar will continue to expand across platforms and geographies. "We have created an experience that combines the best of content, software and AI through JioHotstar. We always want to push the boundaries." He said formation of JioStar was a defining moment for India's media ecosystem and in just a few months "we have created a revolution by strategically leveraging content, AI, and technology to reshape how stories are told, delivered, and experienced." Now JioStar offers over 3.2 lakh hours of content - six times more than the next two OTT platforms combined - with 30,000+ hours added every year, he said.

"Our advanced AI tools and technology innovations are empowering viewers like never before," said Ambani adding as a result "our Media & Entertainment business delivered a record-breaking performance." Over JioHotstar app, he said it has brought over 600 million users on board within three months. This included over 75 million connected TVs.

FPJ Shorts
INDIA Bloc VP Nominee Sudershan Reddy Meets Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar & MVA Leaders In Mumbai
INDIA Bloc VP Nominee Sudershan Reddy Meets Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar & MVA Leaders In Mumbai
WATCH: PM Modi Gifted Shorinzan Temple's Daruma Doll By Head Priest During His 2-Day Japan Visit
WATCH: PM Modi Gifted Shorinzan Temple's Daruma Doll By Head Priest During His 2-Day Japan Visit
Tamil Actor Vishal Gets Engaged To Sai Dhanshika On His 48th Birthday, Shares Photos: 'Feeling Positive & Blessed'
Tamil Actor Vishal Gets Engaged To Sai Dhanshika On His 48th Birthday, Shares Photos: 'Feeling Positive & Blessed'
VIDEO: Pune Youth Pays Tribute To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj With Lal Mahal Replica For Ganeshotsav
VIDEO: Pune Youth Pays Tribute To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj With Lal Mahal Replica For Ganeshotsav

"With 300 million paying subscribers, JioHotstar is now the world's second-largest streaming platform - achieved entirely in India. This record shows the immense potential of the Indian market," he said.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Reliance & Walt Disney Merger, JioHotstar, Becomes Second-Largest Streaming Platform, "Created...

Reliance & Walt Disney Merger, JioHotstar, Becomes Second-Largest Streaming Platform,

Construction Company Patel Engineering Announces Plans To Raise ₹90 Crore To Support Growth &...

Construction Company Patel Engineering Announces Plans To Raise ₹90 Crore To Support Growth &...

Mukesh Ambani Confirms 2026 Launch For Jio IPO, Big Reveal At Reliance’s 48th AGM

Mukesh Ambani Confirms 2026 Launch For Jio IPO, Big Reveal At Reliance’s 48th AGM

Reliance Becomes First Indian Company To Cross $125 Billion In Revenue, Contributes ₹2.1 Lakh...

Reliance Becomes First Indian Company To Cross $125 Billion In Revenue, Contributes ₹2.1 Lakh...

GAIL Posts Record Profits In FY25, Focuses On Clean Energy & Digital Growth For Future

GAIL Posts Record Profits In FY25, Focuses On Clean Energy & Digital Growth For Future