Reliance & Walt Disney Merger, JioHotstar, Becomes Second-Largest Streaming Platform,

New Delhi: JioHotstar, the OTT platform owned by the JV created after the merger of the media business of Reliance and the India business of global media giant Walt Disney, has become the second-largest streaming platform.

In addition, with a 34 per cent TV market share - equal to the next three networks combined - JioStar is well on its path to serve a billion screens across mobile, TV, and connected devices, said Akash M Ambani, while addressing the AGM of RIL.

Moreover, JioStar will continue to expand across platforms and geographies. "We have created an experience that combines the best of content, software and AI through JioHotstar. We always want to push the boundaries." He said formation of JioStar was a defining moment for India's media ecosystem and in just a few months "we have created a revolution by strategically leveraging content, AI, and technology to reshape how stories are told, delivered, and experienced." Now JioStar offers over 3.2 lakh hours of content - six times more than the next two OTT platforms combined - with 30,000+ hours added every year, he said.

"Our advanced AI tools and technology innovations are empowering viewers like never before," said Ambani adding as a result "our Media & Entertainment business delivered a record-breaking performance." Over JioHotstar app, he said it has brought over 600 million users on board within three months. This included over 75 million connected TVs.

"With 300 million paying subscribers, JioHotstar is now the world's second-largest streaming platform - achieved entirely in India. This record shows the immense potential of the Indian market," he said.

