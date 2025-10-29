 CG Power & Industrial Solutions Q2 Net Profit Jumps 30% To ₹284 cr
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Q2 Net Profit Jumps 30% To ₹284 cr

CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Wednesday posted a nearly 30 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 284 crore in the September quarter.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 05:22 PM IST
CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Wednesday posted a nearly 30 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit.

New Delhi: CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Wednesday posted a nearly 30 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 284 crore in the September quarter, driven by revenues from the core power systems business.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 220 crore in the July-September period of the preceding 2024-25 financial year, the Mumbai-based engineering conglomerate said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 2,988.89 crore from Rs 2,441.79 crore in the second quarter a year ago.

It generated a revenue of Rs 1,254.49 crore from the power systems business segment, up from Rs 845.73 crore in Q2 FY25.

Total expenses stood at Rs 2,600 crore as against Rs 2,147 crore during the same period of FY25.

In a separate statement, the company said its order intake for the quarter was 45 per cent higher at Rs 4,772 crore.

The unexecuted order backlog as of September 30 was Rs 14,953 crore (88 per cent higher YoY), providing multi-quarter visibility.

CG Semi Private Ltd (CG Semi), a subsidiary of CG, unveiled one of India's first end-to-end outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facilities in Sanand, Gujarat, on August 28, 2025.

The Board of Directors approved a greenfield expansion for the Switchgear business at an investment of Rs 748 crore (net of taxes).

The expansion is proposed considering the expected increase in demand for MV/EHV circuit breakers, instrument transformers and Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) in the domestic market and also to cater to the export market.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd is an engineering conglomerate headquartered in Mumbai, India.

