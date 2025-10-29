 DCM Shriram Q2 Net Profit Surges Over Two-Fold To ₹159 Crore On Strong Chemical And Vinyl Growth
DCM Shriram Ltd has reported a 2.5-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 158.72 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal. Its net profit stood at Rs 62.92 crore in the year-ago period.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 05:19 PM IST
Diversified Business Portfolio Fuels Growth

DCM Shriram Ltd is involved in diversified businesses across chemicals, vinyl, agriculture, and building materials.

Revenue Rises In July–September Quarter

The total income rose to Rs 3,531.26 crore during the July-September period of 2025-26 from Rs 3,183.98 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Chemicals And Vinyl Verticals Lead Revenue Growth

The revenue of the chemicals and vinyl verticals grew to Rs 1,108.40 crore from Rs 777.36 crore. During the last fiscal year, DCM Shriram had posted a net profit of Rs 604.27 crore on a total income of Rs 12,883.46 crore.

