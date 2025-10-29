 Apple Crosses $4 Trillion Market Value, Equals India’s GDP Milestone After iPhone 17 Launch Boosts Stock By 15%
Apple Crosses $4 Trillion Market Value, Equals India’s GDP Milestone After iPhone 17 Launch Boosts Stock By 15%

Apple became the world’s third company to cross a USD4 trillion market cap, matching India’s GDP, after iPhone 17 sales surged 14 percent and the stock rose 15 percent despite AI concerns.

G R MukeshUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 12:03 PM IST
article-image
Apple Becomes Third Company to Cross USD4 Trillion. | Image for representaion purpose only. |

Apple Inc. has made history by becoming the third company in the world to cross a USD 4 trillion market capitalization, equivalent to Rs 353 lakh crore. This valuation now matches India’s GDP, which, according to the IMF, stands at USD 4.13 trillion (Rs 364 lakh crore).

Apple now joins Nvidia and Microsoft in the elite USD 4 trillion club. Nvidia leads globally with a market cap of USD 4.71 trillion (Rs 415 lakh crore), while Microsoft ranks second at USD4.06 trillion (Rs 358 lakh crore).

article-image

Stock Soars 15 percent After iPhone 17 Launch

Following the launch of the iPhone 17 series on September 9, Apple’s share price has surged by 15 percent, reaching a record intraday high of USD269.87 on October 28, pushing its valuation past the USD4 trillion mark.

As of the latest trading session, the stock slightly retreated by 0.11 percent, closing at USD268.51 (Rs 23,698). Before the iPhone 17 release, Apple’s stock traded around USD234 (Rs 20,653) and had been negative earlier this year — but is now firmly in positive territory.

article-image

iPhone 17 Sales Up 14 percent Year-on-Year

According to Counterpoint Research, iPhone 17 sales in the US and China have been 14 percent higher compared to the previous model. Brokerages like Evercore ISI expect Apple’s September-quarter earnings to surpass expectations and forecast stronger performance for the December quarter as well.

AI Lag and Strategic Challenges

Despite its market success, analysts note Apple’s struggles in the AI race have weighed on its stock earlier this year. The company introduced its Apple Intelligence suite and ChatGPT integration, but the AI-powered Siri upgrade has been delayed until next year.

article-image

Some senior AI executives have reportedly moved to Meta, while Apple is exploring partnerships with Alphabet’s Gemini, Anthropic, and OpenAI.

Strong Quarterly Performance and Outlook

In the April–June quarter, Apple delivered its best results in years, recording double-digit growth across all business segments. Investors are now awaiting the company’s Q4 earnings report on October 30, expected to reinforce Apple’s strong financial momentum.

