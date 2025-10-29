Infrastructure Major Larsen & Toubro Bags Projects Worth ₹5,000 Crore In Saudi Arabia

File Image |

New Delhi: Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said it has bagged projects worth between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore in Saudi Arabia.

L&T Secures Major Saudi Arabia Power Projects ⚡🌍 | MCap 5,50,724.48 Cr



- L&T's PT&D vertical wins large orders in Saudi Arabia, supporting the National Renewable Energy Programme (NREP).

- First project: Construction of a 380/33 kV Gas Insulated Substation with hybrid GIS… pic.twitter.com/6TQO6vXpgW — Investor Feed (@_Investor_Feed_) October 29, 2025

The first order pertains to the construction of a gas Insulated substation.The second set of orders pertain to the construction of overhead transmission links for an aggregated route length of more than 420 km, L&T said in a filing to BSE .

As part of its National Renewable Energy Programme (NREP), Saudi Arabia is upgrading its electricity grid to support a surge in renewable energy projects.The second set of orders involves the construction of overhead transmission lines spanning a total route length of over 420 km, L&T said in a filing to the BSE.

As part of its National Renewable Energy Programme (NREP), Saudi Arabia is upgrading its electricity grid to accommodate the growing number of renewable energy projects.Transmission lines and substations are vital to scaling up and strengthening the country's overall power infrastructure, the filing said.Larsen & Toubro is a 30 billion dollar Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services, operating across multiple geographies.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.