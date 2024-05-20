Indian In Space After 40 Years: Courtesy Blue Origin, India Has Its First 'Space Tourist'

Blue Origin's latest mission, namely, Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin’s NS-25 mission, saw the spacecraft launch into space with its six new privileged tourists. The highlight of this lift-off was that one of the space tourists was an Indian.

The Indian Space Tourist

Gopi Thotakura, Chief Operating Officer at Asian Infrastructure, made history by being the first ever Indian to be a space tourist.

Interestingly, this is more monumental than understood, as, it is for the first time, an Indian has ventured into the first into space after 40 years. Before it was the legendary Indian Army's Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma who braced the world, away and outside, to mark a monumental moment in the country's history.

It is to be noted that astronaut Kalpana Chawla, although Indian-born, was an American citizen. Meanwhile, Sunita Williams, who is part Indian (ancestry), is an American citizen.

This Blue Origin mission was the Jeff Bezos company's seventh mission involving humans. The mission lifted off from the southern US state of Texas.

The era of space frenzy has seen major billionaires jump into the fray, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his, British billionaire Richard Branson, and Elon Musk with his SpaceX project. | Twitter/@blueorigin

The Billionaire Space Club

Thotakura started his academic life in the city of Banglore at Sarala Birla Acedemy. He later went on to earn a degree in aeronautical science and an MBA. Thotakura has a background in aviation and has an FAA Commercial Pilot's Certificate from the US FAA.

The era of space frenzy has seen major billionaires jump into the fray, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his, British billionaire Richard Branson, and Elon Musk with his SpaceX project has made waves in the market that was and still is largely dominated by government and international collaboration between nations, including the US's National Aeronautics and Space Administration, or Nasa, Japan's Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or Jaxa, and Europe's European Space Agency, or ESA.