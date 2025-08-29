 Reliance And Meta Form ₹855 Crore AI Joint Venture To Democratise Enterprise-Grade Artificial Intelligence In India
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessReliance And Meta Form ₹855 Crore AI Joint Venture To Democratise Enterprise-Grade Artificial Intelligence In India

Reliance And Meta Form ₹855 Crore AI Joint Venture To Democratise Enterprise-Grade Artificial Intelligence In India

RIL also announced a partnership with Google for AI for setting up of AI-ready data centres that will use computing power from Google, while energy support will come from RIL and connectivity will be provided by Reliance Jio.

PTIUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 04:02 PM IST
article-image
Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Limited on Friday announced a joint venture with social media major Meta. | X @Cryptoclasp

New Delhi: Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Limited on Friday announced a joint venture with social media major Meta with an initial investment of around Rs 855 crore or USD 100 million to build and scale artificial intelligence technology solutions for business organisations.

RIL also announced a partnership with Google for AI for setting up of AI-ready data centres that will use computing power from Google, while energy support will come from RIL and connectivity will be provided by Reliance Jio.

Talking about the partnership with Meta, RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said that the joint venture pairs the power of open-source AI with Reliance's deep domain knowledge across industries.

"Partnering with Meta brings our vision of providing AI to every Indian and enterprise to life - by combining Meta's most widely adopted open-source Llama models with our deep expertise across multiple industries. We will democratise enterprise-grade AI for every India organisation," he said.

FPJ Shorts
Reliance And Meta Form ₹855 Crore AI Joint Venture To Democratise Enterprise-Grade Artificial Intelligence In India
Reliance And Meta Form ₹855 Crore AI Joint Venture To Democratise Enterprise-Grade Artificial Intelligence In India
Netizens Applaud Indian Cab Driver For Adjusting His Rear View Mirror To Comfort Breastfeeding Mom- VIDEO
Netizens Applaud Indian Cab Driver For Adjusting His Rear View Mirror To Comfort Breastfeeding Mom- VIDEO
KSET 2025 Registration Opens Today; Exam On November 2, Check Eligibility, Fees & Pattern
KSET 2025 Registration Opens Today; Exam On November 2, Check Eligibility, Fees & Pattern
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Warns Against Bihar-Like SIR, Accuses BJP Of Misusing Election Commission For Politics
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Warns Against Bihar-Like SIR, Accuses BJP Of Misusing Election Commission For Politics
Read Also
What Is Reliance Intelligence & Why Mukesh Ambani Calls It A Milestone For India’s Digital Future?
article-image

The JV will leverage Meta's open-source Llama model to offer enterprises AI platform-as-a-service.

Under the JV agreement, RIL and Meta have jointly committed to an initial investment of around Rs 855 crore (about USD 100 million) to capitalise the JV in ratio of 70 per cent and 30 per cent respectively, RIL said in a statement.

"Meta and Reliance are going to deliver our open-source AI models to Indian businesses to help them fuel their work. With Llama, we have seen how AI can amplify human potential, boosting productivity, inspiring creativity, and accelerating innovation. And now, with Reliance's reach and scale, we can bring this to every corner of India," Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Reliance And Meta Form ₹855 Crore AI Joint Venture To Democratise Enterprise-Grade Artificial...

Reliance And Meta Form ₹855 Crore AI Joint Venture To Democratise Enterprise-Grade Artificial...

What Is Reliance Intelligence & Why Mukesh Ambani Calls It A Milestone For India’s Digital Future?

What Is Reliance Intelligence & Why Mukesh Ambani Calls It A Milestone For India’s Digital Future?

Reliance & Walt Disney Merger, JioHotstar, Becomes Second-Largest Streaming Platform, "Created...

Reliance & Walt Disney Merger, JioHotstar, Becomes Second-Largest Streaming Platform,

Construction Company Patel Engineering Announces Plans To Raise ₹90 Crore To Support Growth &...

Construction Company Patel Engineering Announces Plans To Raise ₹90 Crore To Support Growth &...

Mukesh Ambani Confirms 2026 Launch For Jio IPO, Big Reveal At Reliance’s 48th AGM

Mukesh Ambani Confirms 2026 Launch For Jio IPO, Big Reveal At Reliance’s 48th AGM