Ratan Tata, 86, Passes Away At Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital Due To Age Related Ailments

Ratan Tata, the veteran industrialist and Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, passed away on October 9

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, breathed his last on Wednesday (October 9) at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. He was 86 years old.

As one of the most respected figures in Indian business, Ratan Tata, the veteran industrialist and Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, had admirers from all walks of life.

Tata was admitted to the hospital and is reportedly in critical condition

Apart of this report, earlier many media organisation reported on Tata health and his admission to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital in the early hours of Monday (October 7).

Tata addressed these rumors directly on social media

Furthermore, on October 7, Tata took to social media to clarify the health concerns circulating about him. In a post on X, he described the rumors as "unfounded" and reassured his followers about his well-being.

Thank you for thinking of me 🤍 pic.twitter.com/MICi6zVH99 — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) October 7, 2024

"I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age-related medical conditions," he stated. "There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits," he emphasized, asking the public and media to refrain from "spreading misinformation."

Tata's Leadership

Ratan Tata has been a well respected figure in India's industrial landscape and his legacy remains vast.

Ratan Tata - a well respected figure in India's industrial landscape |

He assumed leadership as Chairman of Tata Sons in March 1991 and served until his retirement on December 28, 2012. Under Tata's guidance, the Tata Group saw remarkable growth, with revenues soaring to USD 100.09 billion in 2011-12 from just Rs 10,000 crore in 1991.

His tenure was marked by major acquisitions, including:

Tetley by Tata Tea for USD 450 million in 2000.

Corus Steel for GBP 6.2 billion in 2007.

Jaguar Land Rover for USD 2.3 billion by Tata Motors in 2008.

After his retirement, Tata found himself in the midst of a boardroom battle with his successor, Cyrus Mistry. Following Mistry’s dismissal as Chairman on October 24, 2016, Tata temporarily returned to steer the company through turbulent waters until N Chandrasekaran took over in January 2017.

Since then, Tata has continued to serve as Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, mentoring and guiding the next generation of leaders.