 Mumbai NSG To Hold ‘Neverever’ Memorial At Gateway Of India Honouring 26/11 Martyrs
The event aims to honour the martyrs, survivors and all victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and reaffirms a collective resolve that such an incident must never ever recur.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 10:24 PM IST
Mumbai NSG To Hold 'Neverever' Memorial At Gateway Of India Honouring 26/11 Martyrs

Mumbai: The Mumbai unit of National Security Guard (NSG), which played the key role in eliminating terrorists of the tragic 26/11 terrorist attack, will organise a solemn memorial and pledge ceremony themed “Neverever” at the Gateway of India. The event aims to honour the martyrs, survivors and all victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and reaffirms a collective resolve that such an incident must never ever recur.

A dedicated memorial zone will display photographs and names of the heroes and all the fallen, with floral tributes and candles and will introduce a concept-based ‘living memorial’ formed from the wax of homage candles and retained for future observances. Also, 11 colleges and 26 schools across Mumbai will conduct pledge-taking by students under the “Neverever” theme, reinforcing youth commitment to peace, vigilance and national security.

At the venue, a pledge booth and message-writing corner will allow citizens to participate in the pledge and pen messages to martyrs and survivors, alongside a concise programme including felicitation of survivors and families of martyrs and curated audio-visual segments. As night falls, the Gateway of India will be illuminated in the tricolour with the tricolour and the word “Neverever”, symbolising Mumbai’s and the nation’s enduring courage and resolve.

The 26/11 Mumbai terror attack by a group of 10 armed Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist group claimed lives of around 150 souls, including local citizens, tourists, foreign nationals, police personnel as well as an NSG commando Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The four-days long attack ended with NSG’s Operation Black Tornado, where they eliminated the last remaining terrorists at Hotel Taj in Colaba.

