VIDEO: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Unveils Plan For ‘Paatal Lok’ Roads To Ease Mumbai Traffic

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Unveils Plan For ‘Paatal Lok’ Roads To Ease Mumbai Traffic |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday announced that Mumbai is set to undergo a massive transformation in its transport infrastructure, with the government building an extensive network of underground roads—described by him as the city’s own “paatal lok”—to tackle long-standing traffic congestion. He was speaking at the ‘Youth Connect’ event organised by India’s International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) at the NSCI Dome in Worli.

Fadnavis said the government’s vision is to create a multi-layered travel system for Mumbai through new parallel roads, expanded sea links, underground tunnels, and a robust Metro network. Once this integrated mobility plan is complete, he said, Mumbai will experience permanent and significant relief from traffic bottlenecks. He added that the Versova-Dahisar-Bhayandar extension of the coastal road, a new link road from Dahisar, and the construction of several free-flow bridges will reduce the burden on the Western Express Highway, which currently carries nearly 60 percent of the city’s traffic.

The chief minister highlighted that tunnels connecting BKC to various parts of the city, new link road systems, and elevated expressway connections will substantially increase the average speed of travel across Mumbai. For the first time, he said, the city will have a fully developed road network composed entirely of tunnels. He also assured that the entire Metro grid will be completed within the next five years, making public transport more reliable and accessible. Referring to the state’s ‘Mumbai One’ unified mobility app, Fadnavis described it as a one-stop solution designed to simplify travel for residents.

He stated that the next five years will be crucial for Mumbai’s infrastructure upgrade, with several major projects set to be completed to enhance east–west and north–south connectivity. Many of these works are being executed on a war footing, he said, as smoother mobility is essential for Mumbai’s growth.

Turning to the education sector, Fadnavis said that while private schools continue to attract parents, the situation for municipal schools is evolving. He expressed confidence that civic schools could achieve international standards, emphasising that with proper training, teaching methods, and infrastructure, government-run institutions can outperform private schools. He said the Mumbai Municipal Corporation has the capacity to bring its schools on par with global benchmarks.

Addressing the youth, the chief minister stressed their vital role in strengthening Indian democracy. Young citizens, he said, are not merely spectators but important stakeholders whose opinions shape policy and progress. Without giving space to youth voices, he added, democratic processes cannot move forward.

Fadnavis also spoke at length about climate change, calling it a real and urgent crisis rather than a theoretical discussion. He remarked that today’s generation is the first to truly experience the effects of climate change and the last that can take meaningful action to stop it. Since public transport systems are major contributors to pollution, he said the government is working to electrify Mumbai’s transport network. The Metro is already fully electric, and the next phase aims to make all public transport zero-emission.

The chief minister further spoke about the city’s long-standing sewage issues. He noted that for decades, Mumbai had been releasing untreated sewage directly into the sea, a practice unfit for a metropolitan city. To address this, the government has initiated strict regulations and is constructing sewage treatment plants across the city. By next year, he said, 100 percent of the water discharged into the sea will be treated.

He also highlighted the Dharavi redevelopment project, announcing that 30 percent of the area will remain completely undeveloped to create large open and green spaces—an effort aimed at improving the quality of life in one of Asia’s most densely populated localities.

Fadnavis concluded by saying that all these initiatives—transport upgrades, urban reforms, environmental commitments, and educational improvements—are part of a long-term vision to build a modern, sustainable, and inclusive Mumbai.

