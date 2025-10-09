MP News: JUDA Writes To CM Mohan Yadav, Condemns Doctor's Arrest In Cough Syrup Deaths

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Woo Investors In Mumbai On Thursday |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Junior Doctors’ Association (JUDA) on Thursday wrote a letter to chief minister Mohan Yadav, protesting against the arrest of Dr Praveen Soni for Chhindwara kids’ deaths due to poisonous cough syrup.

The letter said quality testing of drugs was not the responsibility of doctors. Dr Praveen Soni had prescribed the registered cough syrup. It was not the responsibility of doctors to test the medicines available in the market but of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

If adulteration was found in the cough syrup, prima facie the responsibility was of the manufacturer and not the doctors who prescribed the medicine.

JUDA president Dr Kuldeep Gupta said, “JUDA demands that the legal action against Dr Praveen Soni should be withdrawn. A probe committee should be constituted to investigate the entire matter. In future, before taking action against doctors, there must be proper investigation.

Clear instructions should be given by the government before arresting any doctor. Standard operating procedure (SOP) should be followed for investigation in cases related to medicines.”

Driver gets back auto rickshaw he sold for son's treatment

Yaseen, an auto-rickshaw driver, had sold his livelihood to arrange funds for his son’s treatment after the child fell severely ill from toxic cough syrup and later died. Recently, with help from Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, Yaseen was able to recover his sold rickshaw.

Singhar, during his visit to Parasia, met families affected by the tragedy. Many were marginal households who exhausted their savings trying to save their children.

Understanding their financial plight, he provided Rs 1.20 lakh to Yaseen to buy back the rickshaw, helping the family regain a means of livelihood.