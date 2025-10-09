 MP News: JUDA Writes To CM Mohan Yadav, Condemns Doctor's Arrest In Cough Syrup Deaths
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: JUDA Writes To CM Mohan Yadav, Condemns Doctor's Arrest In Cough Syrup Deaths

MP News: JUDA Writes To CM Mohan Yadav, Condemns Doctor's Arrest In Cough Syrup Deaths

Demands probe committee, withdrawal of legal case against doctor

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 08:12 PM IST
article-image
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Woo Investors In Mumbai On Thursday |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Junior Doctors’ Association (JUDA) on Thursday wrote a letter to chief minister Mohan Yadav, protesting against the arrest of Dr Praveen Soni for Chhindwara kids’ deaths due to poisonous cough syrup.

The letter said quality testing of drugs was not the responsibility of doctors. Dr Praveen Soni had prescribed the registered cough syrup. It was not the responsibility of doctors to test the medicines available in the market but of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

If adulteration was found in the cough syrup, prima facie the responsibility was of the manufacturer and not the doctors who prescribed the medicine.

JUDA president Dr Kuldeep Gupta said, “JUDA demands that the legal action against Dr Praveen Soni should be withdrawn. A probe committee should be constituted to investigate the entire matter. In future, before taking action against doctors, there must be proper investigation.

FPJ Shorts
'He Is The Samay Raina Of Cricket': Netizens React Hilariously As Arshdeep Singh's 'Sixty9ine' T-Shirt Goes Viral During A Recent Interview
'He Is The Samay Raina Of Cricket': Netizens React Hilariously As Arshdeep Singh's 'Sixty9ine' T-Shirt Goes Viral During A Recent Interview
Navi Mumbai Celebrates Marathi Poetry Through Para-Kavya Vachan Competition
Navi Mumbai Celebrates Marathi Poetry Through Para-Kavya Vachan Competition
MSRTC Launches Travel Pass Scheme For Electric Bus Commuters In Maharashtra
MSRTC Launches Travel Pass Scheme For Electric Bus Commuters In Maharashtra
Mumbai News: Ghatkopar Cable-Stayed Rail Overbridge, AGLR Widening Delayed; Structural Audit Ordered Amid Encroachment Issues
Mumbai News: Ghatkopar Cable-Stayed Rail Overbridge, AGLR Widening Delayed; Structural Audit Ordered Amid Encroachment Issues

Clear instructions should be given by the government before arresting any doctor. Standard operating procedure (SOP) should be followed for investigation in cases related to medicines.”

Read Also
MP News: Pregnant Woman Abducted By Ex-Lover Before Karva Chauth In Gwalior; Husband & In-Laws...
article-image

Driver gets back auto rickshaw he sold for son's treatment

Yaseen, an auto-rickshaw driver, had sold his livelihood to arrange funds for his son’s treatment after the child fell severely ill from toxic cough syrup and later died. Recently, with help from Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, Yaseen was able to recover his sold rickshaw.

Singhar, during his visit to Parasia, met families affected by the tragedy. Many were marginal households who exhausted their savings trying to save their children.

Understanding their financial plight, he provided Rs 1.20 lakh to Yaseen to buy back the rickshaw, helping the family regain a means of livelihood.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Four Teenagers Held For Loot, Stabbing Man; Stolen Valuables Recovered

Bhopal News: Four Teenagers Held For Loot, Stabbing Man; Stolen Valuables Recovered

MP News: JUDA Writes To CM Mohan Yadav, Condemns Doctor's Arrest In Cough Syrup Deaths

MP News: JUDA Writes To CM Mohan Yadav, Condemns Doctor's Arrest In Cough Syrup Deaths

Bhopal Power Cut October 10: Power To Remain Disrupted In Semra, Khejda, Bhanpur & More, Check Full...

Bhopal Power Cut October 10: Power To Remain Disrupted In Semra, Khejda, Bhanpur & More, Check Full...

MP News: Youth Climbs Water Tank In Shivpuri; People Fear Suicide, Later Found Making Reels

MP News: Youth Climbs Water Tank In Shivpuri; People Fear Suicide, Later Found Making Reels

MP News: Gwalior Lawyers Burn Effigies Of Police, Collector Over Ambedkar Statue FIR

MP News: Gwalior Lawyers Burn Effigies Of Police, Collector Over Ambedkar Statue FIR