MP News: Youth Climbs Water Tank In Shivpuri; People Fear Suicide, Later Found Making Reels

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A youth climbed an 80-feet-high water tank to make a reel and take selfies for social media on Thursday in Shivpuri.

Municipal officials reached the scene soon after getting the information.

A team climbed the tank and talked to the youth. After continuous efforts and a long conversation, the officials managed to bring him down safely without any harm.

According to information, the youth was identified as Abhishek Rawat, a resident of Bangarod in Kolaras tehsil, currently living on Nawab Sahab Road in Shivpuri.

People nearby noticed him on top of the tank and thought he was going to end his life. Within a few minutes, more than 200 people gathered at the spot, and the situation created a scene of chaos and concern in the area.

Abhishek told officials that he had climbed the water tank only to make a reel and take selfies and had no other intention of causing any harm. According to police, he was influenced by trending social media videos and wanted to gain attention online.

The incident once again raised concerns about the increasing obsession with social media reels among youngsters and the potential dangers linked to such risky stunts done for online fame.

Authorities have urged people, especially youth, to act responsibly and avoid putting their lives at risk for the sake of views and followers.