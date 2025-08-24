Timeless Diva Madhuri Dixit Charms Indore Crowd | Anand Shivre

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “It feels as if I can see myself in all your eyes and in that gaze, my heart is swept away,” said Madhuri Dixit, as thousands of fans erupted in cheers in Indore. The Bollywood legend was in the city on Saturday to inaugurate PNG Jewellers’ first showroom in Madhya Pradesh.

Even before her arrival, a massive crowd had gathered on MG Road, some holding flowers, pens and photographs, waiting patiently for a chance at an autograph.

When she finally appeared, the atmosphere turned electric, with many spectators stunned by her graceful presence and beauty in real life.

On stage, Madhuri praised Indore not just for its culture and warmth but also for its reputation as India’s cleanest city, drawing loud applause from the audience.

She also playfully referenced her iconic film Dil Toh Pagal Hai, saying, “Just as I said in the film, my heart too is a little crazy. Maybe somewhere, a special jewel is made for each of you.”

Her words struck an emotional chord, transforming the store launch into an unforgettable moment where glamour, nostalgia and Indore’s pride came together.