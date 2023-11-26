Indore: Teenage Girl Consumes Poisonous Substance, Dies

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old girl committed suicide after consuming some poisonous substance at her place in Manpur police station area late on Friday. The exact reason behind her extreme decision could not be established yet as she did not leave any suicide note.

The family members came to know about the incident after she vomited and her health deteriorated. She was taken to the hospital but could not be saved. The police are investigating the case and recording statements of the family members.

According to police, the girl was identified as Payal Chauhan, a resident of Kurada Khedi village. She was a student of Class XII and was the only daughter of her parents. She has an elder brother. Payal’s father Rajesh, who is a labourer, told police that her daughter had been engaged to someone around four months ago but she did not want to marry him. She was talking to someone on mobile phone in the night and she consumed some poisonous substance in her room. When she vomited in the morning, she told family members that she had consumed poisonous substances but did not tell them why she took this extreme step. The family members are unaware of the reason behind her extreme decision. The police started an investigation into the case and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.