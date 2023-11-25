Bhopal: Hosp Director Booked For Forging Documents, Misappropriating Money Under Ayushman Scheme

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The director of a private hospital in Talaiyya forged documents and misappropriated lakhs of rupees under Ayushmann scheme, the police said on Saturday.

Investigating officer (IO) Karamveer Singh told Free Press that complainant Khalid Ali (26) admitted his 3-month-old son at a private hospital in Talaiyya in January 2022. As he is a Ayushmann card holder, he requested doctors there to give treatment to his son under the provisions Ayushman Yojana .

The doctors told him that treatment under Ayushman Scheme had been stopped. They asked Ali to submit documents including his Aadhaar card. After his child was cured, Ali paid Rs 37,000 to the hospital.

A few days later, Ali’s child died. He then received a call from government officials regarding verification. He was asked whether his child’s treatment was underway. He told officials that his son died. The officials then inquired about the payment to which he replied that he paid Rs 37,000 at hospital. The officials then told him that hospital’s doctors had withdrawn Rs 3.35 lakh from his Ayushman account.

As Ali came to know about this, he approached court and lodged a complaint against the owner and director of hospital named Altaf Masood. On Saturday, the court issued directives to Talaiyya police to register an FIR against Masood. The police have registered an FIR. Further investigation is underway.