Indore: Woman Killed After Car Hits Bike Taxi

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old woman was killed in an accident after her bike taxi was hit by a speeding car in the Lasudia police station area on Friday night. The accident happened near Lasudia Mori around 10 pm when she was returning home from work.

She was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries after battling for two hours. The police are investigating and recording statements of the family members.

According to police, the woman was identified as Arpita Verma, a resident of British Park Colony near Singapore Township. Arpita’s brother Atish said that Arpita worked in a beauty parlour and after finishing her work, she booked a bike taxi to return home. While she was on her way, her bike taxi was hit by a speeding car which fled from the scene after the accident.

The police have started an investigation into the case and sent the body for autopsy. Police will examine the CCTV footage near the spot to gather more information.

Car auto accident (Follow up)

The CCTV footage of the accident where a car rammed into an autorickshaw on Kanadia Road near Alok Nagar on Friday afternoon is doing the rounds on social media.

The footage shows a speeding car coming from Kanadia ramming into the autorickshaw, pushing it for several metres before it flipped.

The impact was such that the front portion of both vehicles was smashed.

Kanadia police station in-charge KP Yadav said that police seized the car and they are gathering information about the accident from the auto driver, who was admitted to a hospital with serious injuries. A case would be registered against the car driver, police said.