Madhya Pradesh: Assembly Secretariat Begins Preparations For Oath Ceremony

MP Vidhan Sabha |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the candidates await election results, the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Secretariat has begun preparations for the oath taking ceremony of the new legislative members.

In a meeting held earlier this month, Principal Secretary of assembly AP Singh held discussion over the preparations to be made for the oath taking ceremony of the new legislators. Singh had directed all the branches of the assembly to begin with the necessary preparations for the ceremony.

Singh had also directed to make the reception centre for the wannabe MLAs. Moreover, he instructed officers to train the staff on how to check the election certificate of MLAs when they will reach assembly for the first time after getting elected.

In the next review meeting scheduled for December 4, the final shape for the ceremony will be given. The assembly results will be declared on December 3.

The new government will decide on the date of the oath taking ceremony of new legislators. The lodging arrangement for the elected MLAs is also being made to avoid last minute hassles.