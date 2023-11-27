 Bhopal: Bank Official Booked For Duping Elderly Man Of Rs 18 Lakh
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 27, 2023, 01:31 AM IST
Bhopal: Bank Official Booked For Duping Elderly Man Of Rs 18 Lakh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy manager of a private bank in Kolar allegedly duped an elderly man, who had retired from his services, to the tune of Rs 18 lakh in Kolar, the police said on Sunday.

Kolar police station house officer (SHO) Ashutosh Upadhyay said complainant was Ramesh Choudhary (77), a native of Kurukshetra in Haryana. In May 2022, he had shifted to Bhopal and was residing in Kolar.

He wanted to get his private bank account transferred to Bhopal from Haryana, owing to which he came in touch with the deputy manager of the bank, Kamlesh Kumar Manchani.

Manchani told him that account transfer would take time. Following this, he lured Choudhary into investing under schemes offered by the bank and sought Rs 18 lakh from him for the same. Choudhary gave two cheques to him, each valued at Rs 9 lakh.

Later, when Choudhary began inquiring about the investment from Manchani, he avoided the topic. When Choudhary did not receive a cogent reply from Manchani, he approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused.

Choudhary also alleged that the other bank manager named Rajneesh Tripathi was also informed by him, who told him not to approach the police and assured of refunding his full money. Finally, Choudhary lodged a police complaint.

