Bhopal: Supporters Turn To Prayers For Candidates’ Victory

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Everyone is waiting with a bated breath since the last vote was cast in the evening of November 17.

But anxiety among the candidates and their supporters is much more that the common man.

After candidates, their supporters have begun to pray for victory of their chosen political parties.

Many of them are offering prayers at temples, a few are offering chadar at mausoleums. At some places, the Sundarkand is being recited.

Congress supporters offered a chadar at mausoleum near Aishbagh on Friday. Party supporter Shawar Khan said, “We offered chadar near Aishbagh, recited fateha and prayed for triumph of Congress party. We hope that Congress forms government with Kamal Nath ji as the chief minister.”

Similarly, BJP candidate from Bhopal Madhya Dhruv Narayan Singh’s supporters offered prayers at Khatu Shyam temple in Kolar. Dev Karan, Narayan’s supporter, said, “We prayed at Khatu Shyam temple alongside our leader. In the days ahead, our supporters will also organise a puja, seeking victory for BJP across the state.”

Congress candidate from Bhopal Dakshin Paschim PC Sharma’s supporter Ramesh Pande said, “Our party's dedicated workers and supporters are fervently praying for our victory. Some are offering prayers at homes while others are organising puja at temples for Sharmaji’s victory.”

Contrary to this, Naresh Gyanchandani, the Congress candidate from Huzur, is encouraging supporters and their family members to pray for his victory, stating that collective prayers are swiftly answered.

Regarding supporters praying for their candidates’ victory, Chandrashekhar Tiwari, the state president of Sanskriti Bachao Manch, said, “At our Adarsh Nav Durga Mandir, candidates and their supporters from Bhopal and beyond seek blessings for victory. Once their oath is fulfilled, they plan to return here to offer prayers.”