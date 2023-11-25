 MP Elections 2023: A Dozen Candidates Contesting Assembly Polls Are Alumni Of Indore's College Of 'Raja, Maharaja'
The prestigious college has a rich base of alumni.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 25, 2023, 04:03 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the countdown to Madhya Pradesh election results, let us take you to the roots of our politicians.

The city's Daly College-- the historic institution renowned as the school of Raja-Maharajas of Indore, has truly stayed upto its fame. The prestigious college has a rich base of alumni. Over a dozen political leaders from both BJP and Congress, who are contesting the 2023 assembly polls, are products of Indore's Daly.

article-image

• Nagendra Singh- BJP's Nagaud candidate, batch 1960.

• Laxman Singh- Congress candidate from Chanchaura, batch 1972.

• Narbada Prasad Prajapati- Gotegaon candidate of Congress, batch 1976.

• Brijendra Pratap Singh- Panna candidate from BJP, batch 1986.

• Sudesh Rai- BJP candidate from Sehore, batch 1988.

• Shailendra Patel- Aspiring candidate of Congress, batch 1994

• Priyavat Singh- Khilchipur candidate of Congress, batch 1995.

• Kapidhwaj Singh- Gudha candidate from Congress, batch 1996.

• Surendra Singh (Honey Baghel) – Kukshi candidate of Congress, batch 1996.

• Sachin Yadav- Kasrawad candidate of Congress, batch 1999

• Dr. Vikrant Bhuria- Jhabua candidate of Congress, batch 2002.

• Kamakhya Singh- BJP's Maharajpur candidate, batch 2005.

article-image

Of these 12 candidates, 8 candidates fought on Congress ticket, including Laxman Singh, brother of former CM Digvijay Singh. At the same time, only four candidates had entered the fray as candidates from BJP.

Earlier, three ministers each had also served during the Congress period.

In the year 2018 too, several candidates from Daly College had won the assembly elections. Surendra Singh (Honey Baghel), Sachin Yadav, Priyavat Singh had even became ministers in the Congress government. The Daly college honoured them for their political achievement.

