Indore Artists Use Broken Swings, Tire Rims To Carve India’s 1st Replica Of Ayodhya Ram Temple Out Of Iron Waste

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A unique artistic endeavor is underway in Indore, where a replica of the Ayodhya's Ram Temple is being crafted from iron waste. This will be India's first temple replica made of iron waste. The sculpture incorporates discarded elements such as chassis from old municipal vehicles, street light poles, broken swings, torn fenders and covers of old vehicles, gear parts from old vehicles, nuts and bolts, damaged grills and gates of parks, all made from recycled iron.

Under the direction of Indore Municipal Corporation Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, a team of 15 to 20 artists has been diligently working on this project for the last two months, utilizing approximately 21 tons of iron. The dimensions of the replica stand at 27 feet in height, 26 feet in width, and 40 feet in length.

The artists behind this project include Ujjawal Singh Solanki, Lokesh Rathore, welder Asif Khan, and their team. The collaborative effort of two artists and a team of 20 welders brought this sculpture to life within a span of 65 days. Creating replicas of under-construction sculptures is a challenge of its own, as the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya is still under construction.

Replica made of iron waste |

Special Features of the Sculpture:

The replica of the Ram Temple is a masterpiece, intricately crafted from scrap metal. The attention to detail and craftsmanship makes it a stunning and elaborate depiction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The original pillar was made from truck chassis, electric pole, the angle in the dome and the external carving was done from cycle rickshaw, broken swing gear parts, nuts and bolts, tire rims, waste sheets and approximately 21 tons of scrap iron were used in its construction. This unique fusion of art and recycling showcases the potential of transforming discarded materials into awe-inspiring creations.

Dimensions:

• Height: 40 feet • Width: 26 feet • Length: 27 feet