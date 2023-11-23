Indore Crafts Magnificent Chariot To Carry Holy Water From 75 Sacred Rivers To Ayodhya For Lord Ram's 'Jal Abhishek'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A magnificent chariot has been crafted in Indore to carry holy water from 75 rivers to Ayodhya for the sacred 'Jalabhishek' of lord Ram.

As the preparations for the unveiling and consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya are underway, sculptor Mahendra Kotwani from Indore has crafted a chariot. Carrying water from 75 sacred rivers across the country, including Narmada & Ganga, the chariot will embark on a 26k kilometer journey, to reach Ayodhya on January 22.

The Jalabhishek of Ramlala will involve water from 75 rivers, contained in small urns within the specially designed chariot from Indore. Additionally, four Pandits will continuously recite Hanuman Chalisa for 60 days. The intricately crafted chariot was the result of the dedicated efforts of 40 artists’ working day and night for 15 days.

The chariot's focal point is the idol of Ram and Sita accompanied by Hanuman and a prominent Kalash. Departed from Indore yesterday, it travelled to Chitrakoot. The inauguration in Chitrakoot will be officiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Guru, Tulsi Peethadhishwar Padmabhushan Jagatguru Bhadracharya Maharaj. The event will witness the presence of the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and numerous saints and sages.