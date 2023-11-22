Bhopal Date Seller Wins Hearts As He Invites Customers With His Unique Singing Style; Video Goes Viral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A street vendor (thele wala) caught several eyes for his unique style of selling dates at Bhopal streets. Holding a mic in his hand, the hawker in the vibrant orange and black lining shirt was heard singing ‘Chale aao, Khajur khao, Saudi ka mewa hai’ on the tunes of famous legendary Bollywood track 'Baharo phool barsao" as he invited customers to buy the dates.

The melodious video of the hawker is going viral on social media and netizens are pouring all praises for him.

'Wow,' React Netizens!

The Instagram users reacting upon the video trolled Dhinchak Pooja. One of the users ‘Saad Bhopali’ commented on the video, “Better than dhinchak pooja”.

Other user ‘Saif Bhopali’ called it as a new talent in the market by commenting, “Ek or naya talent”.

Playing famous dialogue of Indian Idol judges, "Mumbai aa rahe hai ap" another user ‘Sami Yusufzai’ commented, “Thele ke sath Mumbai aa rahe he ap”.

The Bhopalites are enjoying the unique selling style of a date seller and appreciating his magical voice too.

Dates or 'Khajurs' strengthen immunity against winter flu

Dates (Pind Khajur) are majorly available in the winter season. These are an excellent source of minerals like potassium, magnesium, and copper, and also contains vitamins like vitamin K and B vitamins and fibre. Dates promote a number of body functions and can enhance general well-being when included in a winter diet.

Common Colds and flu become quite frequent in the winter season. Research studies suggest that antioxidants in dates strengthen the immune system and add another line of defence against seasonal infections. The vitamins and minerals in dates help to maintain a strong immune system, so adding them to winter wellness arsenal is a great idea.