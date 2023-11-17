Video: ‘Hindus Visiting Ram Temple In Ayodhya Will Come Out As Muslims’, Says Dawood Ibrahim's Relative Javed Miandad

Pakistan's humiliating exit from the ICC World Cup 2023 has not only disappointed Pakistani fans but has also stirred discontent within their cricket administration. Instead of introspection, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took drastic measures, removing the captain and scapegoating the entire team.

Meanwhile, a few senior and retired Pakistani cricketers are grappling to comprehend the reasons behind Pakistan's World Cup elimination. In an attempt to divert attention from the team's shortcomings, they are resorting to conspiracy theories.

Miandad's comments spark row

Javed Miandad, a former Pakistani captain raised eyebrows when an old video of him talking about the Ayodhya Ram Temple issue in a televised interview went viral on Friday. He sought to give it a religious spin by suggesting that Hindus visiting the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya would somehow convert to Islam, claiming that the very foundation of the structure symbolises Islam.

For those unfamiliar with the context, Ayodhya is currently witnessing the construction of a magnificent Ram Temple. Dedicated to Lord Ram, the temple is expected to endure for over 1,000 years and is scheduled for inauguration after the Pran Prathistha event. It is set to open its doors to the public in January 2024.

“Those Hindus visiting the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will come out as Muslims. It is our firmly held belief that our faith (Islam) will shine its light on those who visit places that are connected to our roots. Modi may have done wrong by getting the Ram Mandir built in Ayodhya, but it will work as a blessing in disguise for us. I have full faith in Allah that this will be the place from where Muslims will once again rise,” Miandad is heard saying in the video.

Watch the video here:

Former Captain of the Pakistan Cricket Team, Javed Miandad, claims all Hindus who visit the Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will come out as Muslims pic.twitter.com/VtTY4TPyCs — Sensei Kraken Zero (@YearOfTheKraken) November 17, 2023

Notably, the former Pakistan captain's son Junaid has married to Mahrukh, daughter of Dawood Ibrahim, the most wanted criminal in India and kingpin of the infamous D-company.

Inzamam's claim angers Harbhajan

Miandad's controversial statement comes days after former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq rake dup a controversy after he claimed that Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh was on the verge of converting to Islam.

In the video, Inzamam asserted that Harbhajan was one of the Indian cricketers who regularly participated in the sermons of Maulana Tariq Jameel, renowned for leading prayers with the Pakistan cricket team. While on tour, Inzamam mentioned that he extended invitations to Irfan Pathan, Zaheer Khan, and Mohammad Kaif to join the prayer sessions, emphasizing that Harbhajan also attended these sermons. Inzamam went on to imply that the former Indian spinner was impacted by the preaching and even conveyed an inclination to consider conversion.

In response to Haq's claim, Harbhajan Singh took to X to convey his dissatisfaction. In a strongly-worded tweet, Harbhajan expressed, "Yeh kon sa nasha pee kar baat kar raha hai? I am a proud Indian and proud Sikh... yeh Bakwaas log kuch bi bakte hai (What kind of intoxication is he under to speak such nonsense? I am a proud Indian and a proud Sikh)."

Read Also Mohammad Hafeez To Serve As Pakistan's Head Coach For Tours Of Australia And New Zealand

Yeh kon sa nasha pee kar baat kar raha hai ? I am a proud Indian and proud Sikh..yeh Bakwaas log kuch bi bakte hai 😡😡😡🤬🤬 https://t.co/eo6LN5SmWk — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 14, 2023

Ram temple to be inaugurated in January next

Notably, Miandad's video has garnered widespread attention on social media, just two months ahead of the scheduled Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the newly erected Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The consecration ceremony is slated for January 22 next year, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi participating in it. Invitations have been extended to distinguished sages, prominent personalities, and numerous devotees to attend the auspicious event.

The chairperson of the Ram Mandir construction committee, Nripendra Mishra, has recently affirmed that the construction of the ground floor of the three-story Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is progressing as planned and is expected to be completed by the end of December this year.

Read Also Mumbai BJP Plans To Organise Trains To Ayodhya From Each Assembly Segment For Ram Mandir...

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)