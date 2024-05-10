 Viral Video: Virat Kohli Mocks Rilee Rossouw With Gun Celebration After The Latter Loses His Wicket In PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 Match
Virat Kohli mocked Rilee Rossouw with his own celebration as the latter loses his wicket in PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 game.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, May 10, 2024, 07:38 AM IST
Rilee Rossouw was mocked by Kohli. | (Credits: Twitter)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) mocked Punjab Kings (PBKS) cricketer Rilee Rossouw during the IPL 2024 clash in Dharamsala on Thursday. With Rossouw celebrating his first half-century of the season with a gunshot celebration using his bat, Kohli gave it back to the left-hander after Karn Sharma dismissed him to tip the scales towards their side.

The dismissal occurred in the 9th over of the run-chase as Rossouw was on 61 and looked to play a match-winning knock, with Punjab Kings in pursuit of a steep 242. However, the southpaw holed out a half-tracker from Karn Sharma to long-on as Kohli was seen imitating the South African.

