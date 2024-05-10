Viral Video: Virat Kohli Mocks Rilee Rossouw With Gun Celebration After The Latter Loses His Wicket In PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 Match

Rilee Rossouw was mocked by Kohli. | (Credits: Twitter)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) mocked Punjab Kings (PBKS) cricketer Rilee Rossouw during the IPL 2024 clash in Dharamsala on Thursday. With Rossouw celebrating his first half-century of the season with a gunshot celebration using his bat, Kohli gave it back to the left-hander after Karn Sharma dismissed him to tip the scales towards their side.

The dismissal occurred in the 9th over of the run-chase as Rossouw was on 61 and looked to play a match-winning knock, with Punjab Kings in pursuit of a steep 242. However, the southpaw holed out a half-tracker from Karn Sharma to long-on as Kohli was seen imitating the South African.