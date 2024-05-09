'A Knock To Prove Every Critic Wrong': Netizens Laud Virat Kohli For His 'Selfless' Innings During RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 Clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli continued his incredible form in the ongoing IPL 2024 clash against Punjab Kings at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday, May 9.

Kohli played an incredible innings of 92 off 47 balls at an impressive strike rate of 195.47 to help the team lay a foundation for the solid total on the board. His knock consisted of seven four and six sixes. The Dharamsala crowd was eagerly anticipating to see legendary batter to score his second century of the season.

However, Virat Kohli was caught out by Rilee Rossouw off Arshdeep Singh's delivery when he attempted for a six towards deep extra cover. While walking back to the pavilion, Kohli received a standing ovation from the Dharamsala crowd for his spectacular innings.

The Punjab Kings bounce back with crucial breakthroughs, especially the big one of Virat Kohli 👏👏
#RCB 238/5 with 5 deliveries left





Netizens were full of high praise for Virat Kohli's incredible innings. Taking to their social media handles, especially X (formerly Twitter), fans lauded the RCB talismanic batter with admiration and reverence for his splendid knock. Many hailed Kohli for playing a selfless innings as he didn't bother about his century when he required just 8 runs to complete the milestone, while others said that the batter proved the critics wrong who questioned his strike rate.

Here's how netizens reacted to Virat Kohli's incredible innings.

TAKE A BOW, VIRAT KOHLI!!! 💥



92 (47) with 7 fours and 6 sixes - the selfless King didn't think about his century and wanted to carry on with the momentum. A knock to prove every critic wrong, salute Virat! 🫡

Job of Virat Kohli:



- Proving his haters wrong each & every time in T20s. 🐐

Virat Kohli showing his strike rate to commentators

You questioning on Virat Kohli, You questioning on his place & You questioning on his strike rate.



Virat Kohli always giving to you back with his bat - The True Warrior, The GOAT of Cricket. 🐐

A brilliant and with high strike rate virat kohli completes his innings and shut all the haters and trollers mouth who is talking about his strike rate , well played king proud viratian 🔥🥺

Virat Kohli didn't touch a bat for 2 months & when he made a comeback he has made 600 plus runs with 150+ strike rate.



This is King Kohli for you.He keeps improving his game.Whatever you throw at him,he will find an answer.



India T20 WC depends on him.

Virat Kohli has a strike rate of 153.51 in IPL 2024, scoring 634 runs at an average of 70.44. He has silenced all the haters once again with his exceptional batting performance. Truly the king for a reason!





A brilliant and with high strike rate virat kohli completes his innings and shut all the haters and trollers mouth who is talking about his strike rate , well played king proud viratian 🔥🥺





For unversed, Virat Kohli has often come under the scrutiny of experts and commentators for his slow paced knock and strike rate. Some commentators believe that Kohli's strike rate compromises the team's scoring momentum, especially in the middle overs.

When Virat Kohli was asked by Harsha Bhogle about his strike rate after the match-winning knock of 70 off 44 balls against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, the RCB batter stated that people are not qualified enough to sit and talk about his strike rate if they haven't been in that situation themselves.