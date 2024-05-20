MS Dhoni To Take A Couple Of Months Before Making Decision On His IPL Future: Report

MS Dhoni | Credits: Twitter

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) star MS Dhoni has reportedly not communicated to anyone about retiring from IPL and is open to returning to the cash-rich tournament in 2025. As per a report in Times of India (TOI), the former Super Kings skipper will wait for a couple of months before making a call on his future.

Plenty of speculations surfaced over whether Dhoni made his final appearance in IPL as the Super Kings were knocked out of the competition following their defeat to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). A dejected MS Dhoni didn't even shake hands with the RCB players following the defeat as a video of the same surfaced on social media.

A TOI source claimed that Dhoni wants to take a couple of months before making any decision and trusts that he will do so, keeping the interests of the team in mind.

"Dhoni has not told anybody in CSK that he is quitting. He has told the management that he will wait for a couple of months before taking a final call. He did not feel any discomfort in running between the wickets, which is a plus. We will wait for Dhoni's communication. He always has the best interests of the team in mind; let's see what happens."

"He will come back roaring for sure" - Robin Uthappa on MS Dhoni

With Dhoni's IPL future unclear, former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa strongly believes the 42-year-old will feature in IPL 2025 and disclosed how he was managing a niggle during this year's edition. Uthappa told Jio Cinema:

"I don't think we have seen the last of MS. He is not someone who takes these things lightly. He will come back roaring for sure. Even with the narrative, I have seen him bat only in the last 4 or 5 overs, there is a reason for it. He had a calf injury which they initially thought perhaps was a niggle, but it was a little more grave than that. Because of that, he had to manage himself and often has he does, in international cricket and for CSK, he figured out a way to be useful and contribute to CSK."

This is also one of the few occasions that CSK have failed to qualify for the playoffs.