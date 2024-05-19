'RCB Players Didn't Have The Decency To Shake MS Dhoni's Hand': Vaughan, Bhogle Slam Hosts Over Wild Celebrations

Popular cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle and former England captain Michael Vaughan were not happy with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru players for not shaking hands with MS Dhoni after his knock in Match 68 of IPL 2024 on Saturday night.

Bhogle and Vaughan felt that RCB players should have paid respect to Dhoni as it might have been his last innings and match in the IPL.

The 42-year-old hasn't confirmed his future in the league yet but CSK's exit in Bengaluru could have been Dhoni's last hurrah in the IPL.

"It doesn't matter. You win a World Cup final, but you still shake hands with the opposition. It's one of the great things about our game, because symbolic of the fact that now our antagonism is over, we did not give an inch to each other but it was just a game," Bhogle told Cricbuzz.

Vaughan then jumped in and gave his point of view on the issue.

"If there was ever a time for a group of players to show awareness, we don't know, if that was MS Dhoni's last game and those players have run around the ground doing handstands when all they need to do is wait, 'the legend's over there. We have to just go and shake his hand'.

"You shake hands and then do your cartwheels and stuff. I wouldn't want to be an RCB player waking up tomorrow morning thinking MS Dhoni has just announced his retirement and we didn't have the decency to go and shake his hand first.

Notably, Dhoni was sitting in the dugout with his teammate and coaches but got up and went inside the dressing room after the defeat. He only shook hands with an RCB support staff member after the match.