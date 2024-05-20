 Video: White-Ball Coach Gary Kirsten Joins Pakistan Camp, Embraces Babar Azam
In a video emerged on social media, Pakistan's newly-appointed white-ball coach Gary Kirsten joined their camp and embraced Babar Azam.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, May 20, 2024, 12:46 PM IST
article-image
Babar Azam and Gary Kirsten. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Newly-appointed Pakistan head coach Gary Kirsten has joined the national men's team in England ahead of the four-game T20I series, beginning on May 22nd. In a video emerged on social media, the former Team India coach was seen bonding in a friendly manner with Babar Azam as Wahab Riaz and Azhar Mahmood looked on.

article-image

Kirsten will succeed Grant Bradburn as the head coach of the Pakistan's white-ball side as they put on a respectable show in the 2024 T20 World Cup after a disappointing showing in the 50-over tournament last year in India. The former South African opener will commence his stint with the Men in Green in the T20I series against England.

"He's done remarkably well" - Gary Kirsten heaps praise on Babar Azam

During a recent interview on talkSport, Kirsten praised Babar Azam for carrying the weight of the batting line-up across formats amid Pakistan's inconsistencies. However, he hopes to improve their batting unit as a whole moving forward.

"It [dependence on Babar] is not fair on any player. He shouldn't feel like he has to be contributing all the time to a team. I've been in touch with Babar. He's done remarkably well and carries a lot of the weight of the team on his shoulders. What we will try to do as a coaching staff is to lift that a little bit and to realise he's just one of a whole group of players and that he can free himself up to play with his natural talent."

Pakistan are clubbed with co-hosts USA, India, Canada, and Ireland for T20 World Cup 2024.

Video: White-Ball Coach Gary Kirsten Joins Pakistan Camp, Embraces Babar Azam

