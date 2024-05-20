Video: White-Ball Coach Gary Kirsten Joins Pakistan Camp, Embraces Babar Azam

Babar Azam and Gary Kirsten. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Newly-appointed Pakistan head coach Gary Kirsten has joined the national men's team in England ahead of the four-game T20I series, beginning on May 22nd. In a video emerged on social media, the former Team India coach was seen bonding in a friendly manner with Babar Azam as Wahab Riaz and Azhar Mahmood looked on.

Kirsten will succeed Grant Bradburn as the head coach of the Pakistan's white-ball side as they put on a respectable show in the 2024 T20 World Cup after a disappointing showing in the 50-over tournament last year in India. The former South African opener will commence his stint with the Men in Green in the T20I series against England.

The way Gary Kirsten meets Babar Azam. They have started loving each other already 😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️



Let's win the World Cup, please 🇵🇰🙏🏽 #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/xvw92m9mcL — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) May 20, 2024

"He's done remarkably well" - Gary Kirsten heaps praise on Babar Azam

During a recent interview on talkSport, Kirsten praised Babar Azam for carrying the weight of the batting line-up across formats amid Pakistan's inconsistencies. However, he hopes to improve their batting unit as a whole moving forward.

"It [dependence on Babar] is not fair on any player. He shouldn't feel like he has to be contributing all the time to a team. I've been in touch with Babar. He's done remarkably well and carries a lot of the weight of the team on his shoulders. What we will try to do as a coaching staff is to lift that a little bit and to realise he's just one of a whole group of players and that he can free himself up to play with his natural talent."

Pakistan are clubbed with co-hosts USA, India, Canada, and Ireland for T20 World Cup 2024.