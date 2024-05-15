 'Basit Ali Nazar Nahi Aega': Ex-Pak Cricketer Changes Track After Getting Trolled Over Babar Azam's 4 Sixes In A Row; Video
Basit Ali had challenged Babar Azam to hit "three sixes in a row" after criticising the star batter over his technical flaws and low strike rate.

Rohan SenUpdated: Wednesday, May 15, 2024, 04:48 PM IST
Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali is facing online trolls, especially from India, after his challenge was aced by Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Tuesday.

Babar responds to Basit's challenge in style

Babar however, silenced all his critics by hitting four sixes in an over in the third T20I against Ireland in Dublin.

Babar took off-spinner Ben White to the cleaners, hitting him for a hat-trick of sixes before finishing the over with a fourth maximum.

Basit Ali brutally trolled online

Basit was left red-faced as he had vowed to shut down his YouTube channel if Babar achieved the feat. Netizens therefore, kept asking him about the status of his channel after Babar's perfect reply.

The 53-year-old however, pointed out to his viewers that he had clearly challenged Babar to hit 3 successive maximums "against top teams".

He then went on to reiterate his point by saying that he will stop talking about cricket and vanish from the scene if Babar proves him wrong.

Babar leads Pakistan to series win in Ireland

Babar smashed 75 off 42 balls while Mohammad Rizwan scored 56 off 38 as Pakistan chased down the target of 179 with 6 wickets in hand and 3 overs to spare.

The Men in Green clinched the three-match series 2-1 and will now head to England for a series of 4 T20Is this month. Pakistan will then travel to America to face USA in their first match at the T20 World Cup 2024 in Dallas on June 2.

