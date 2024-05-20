 Video: Chris Gayle Visits RCB's Dressing Room, Recreates His Old Celebration With Virat Kohli
Video: Chris Gayle Visits RCB's Dressing Room, Recreates His Old Celebration With Virat Kohli

Chris Gayle visited the RCB dressing room and rekindled with his old teammates, including Virat Kohli

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, May 20, 2024, 09:36 AM IST
Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

With legendary T20 batter Chris Gayle making an appearance in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) dressing room at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, he and Virat Kohli recreated their old celebration. In a video that has emerged on social media, Kohli and Gayle replicated their old celebration and embraced one another in the dressing room.

Although Gayle no longer plays in the IPL, the former West Indian captain has enviable numbers in the tournament history and plied his trade for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru from 2011-2017. In 91 matches for the franchise, the left-hander has smashed 3420 runs at 43.15 with five centuries. Gayle's 175* smashed in the 2013 edition remains the highest individual score in IPL history till date.

"It is very special to be right here at the Chinnaswamy Stadium" - Chris Gayle

At the RCB dressing room, Gayle recalled the fun memories he has had at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, which he thinks is the best place to play cricket. The Jamaican stated:

"It is always good to be back where you have fun memories. It is good to see the guys in a very important game. For me, it is very special to be right here at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. One thing I noticed the roof, brand new, I know I have done some damage. I hope someone can put a dent in there and make it entertaining like the Universe Boss. I got goosebumps. This is the best place to play cricket, the atmosphere is brilliant and the fans played a big part during my career with RCB."

The Royal Challengers will face the Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator.

