‘Was Lucky To Escape’: RCB Fans Chased By CSK Supporters On Bikes After Bengaluru’s Win Over Chennai In IPL 2024

RCB fan claims he was chased by CSK supporters after RCB vs CSK match on May 18 | X | www.iplt20.com

A Bengaluru man on Sunday (May 19) alleged that he had a horrid experience involving CSK fans after the knock-out match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The person claimed that "a group of CSK fans" chased him after they saw his jersey. He said that while he was lucky to escape after speeding away and changing his direction.

The person whose handle goes by the username @TheKalyanFan also said that while he was lucky to have escaped the ire of angry "CSK fans", others might not be so fortunate, indicating that similar incidents might have occured after the high-stakes match.

"Today While Coming Back To Home From Chinnaswamy I Was Travelling Alone (Two Wheeler) A Group Of CSK Fans Saw My Jersey & Chased Me (Around 10 Bikes of CSK Fans) But Lucky I escaped From them By increasing my Speed & Changing the Direction I got escaped but what about others ??? (sic)" said the person in his post on social media platform X.

The person tagged Bengaluru Police in the post. The Bengaluru police also replied by tagging the concerned police station (Cubbon Park Police Station) and asking the police to look into the matter.

The man had also shared a video post RCB's win over CSK on X.

Another fan had a similar experience and tagged the Bengaluru Police with an identical post on X. He also tagged several handles in reply to the post by police and claimed that those were the people who chased him. However, his claims could not be verified.

Another Shocking Incident

In another shocking incident after the match on Saturday, a female fan alleged abuse and harassment at the hands of drunk RCB fans at the venue. In a social media post, the woman stated that she was feeling 'unsafe' for wearing a CSK jersey outside the match venue as RCB fans were seen abusing and bullying people there.

"RCB fans blocked the road in Bengaluru to celebrate the Playoffs entry," showed a video on social media platform X.

The high-voltage knockout encounter between the CSK and RCB on Saturday resulted in heartbreak for many and elation for others as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) failed to qualify for the playoffs. However, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) made a comeback for the ages as the team qualified for the playoffs for the ninth time after winning six matches in a row following six losses on the trot. However, a few ugly instances involving the fans from both sides surfaced after the match.